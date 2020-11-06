If you are like me, this year and this week have left you exhausted.
I, for one, cannot stand anymore exciting news. So maybe today is time for good news for everyone.
I have spent a few weeks talking about climate change and carbon emissions. Now let’s talk about one very possible, effective solution that is being proposed in Congress: HR763, The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act.
Imagine if I have an addiction, let’s say chocolate. Every dollar spent on chocolate is money my family could have spent on something else. So, we make a deal.
For every chocolate bar I buy, I will put a 10 cent “tax” into the cookie jar, which will be divided up at the end of the month between them. And if I want to actually stop my addiction, I can agree to increase the tax by five cents every month.
My family is still getting their dividends, but I am starting to wonder if the price of chocolate is still worth it. Eventually, I will start using substitutes that are cheaper and maybe not so addictive.
Bill HR763 would do the same thing for fossil fuels. A very simple explanation is that HR763 would charge a fee for any fossil fuels as they are extracted from the ground and that fee would be distributed equally to Americans.
The cost of fuel would increase, but so would the dividend such that moderate fuel users, like most families, would not have to take any extra from their pockets to pay for fossil fuels. The dividend would more than offset any price increase.
Eventually, energy companies would look for ways to switch to cheaper, cleaner alternative energy. That’s HR763 in a nutshell.
Remarkably, in a time of extreme division in our country, HR763 is bi-partisan. Economists who have studied it believe that it would decrease CO2 and greenhouse gas emissions in America by 40% in the first 12 years. Americans would have a little extra spending money and that extra spending would probably create about 2.1 million new jobs. Because everyone gets an equal share of the fees, the administration of the payments would be very simple. And all fees collected that are not used for administration would be dividends; the government would not be allowed to keep any funds for other uses.
The Citizen’s Climate Lobby is one group that is looking for economic ways to solve climate change. Hoping to put capitalism to work for environmental good, they have worked diligently with the bi-partisan Congressional Climate Solutions Caucus and the newer Senate Climate Solutions Caucus to develop this bill.
Here are the main points of HR763:
• Carbon fees would be charged at the point of extraction, rather than taxing refined gas later on. A fee is set per ton of gas, oil or coal, and that fee increases every year by a small amount. Eventually the production of fossil fuels would not be practical when compared to cheaper forms of energy like solar, hydroelectric and wind.
• Carbon dividends would be paid to every adult American, as well as some dividends for dependent children. Because the fee increases every year, the dividend would increase as well. Dividends would be paid directly to each of us to be used as we wish. Everyone would receive an equal share. The amount of the dividend would depend on the amount collected as fees and would be more than enough to offset any increase in fuel prices. Therefore, most Americans would have extra money left to spend however they chose.
• To prevent companies from moving out of the USA or bringing in cheaper goods from foreign countries, there would be a Border Carbon Adjustment that would charge a carbon fee on imported fossil fuels and petroleum products. Similarly, exported fuel and products would receive a refund, to be competitive in other countries.
• The Environmental Protection Agency would pause its oversight of CO2 emissions for 10 years. Economists believe that HR763 will be more effective than EPA regulations at lowering CO2. However, at the end of 10 years, if the emission targets have not been met, then EPA would start regulating them again.
I suggest you Google HR763 for more details. It is a simple, relatively painless, workable idea that has been looked at from every angle by a variety of experts. They all agree that this kind of fee/dividend policy would be effective towards reducing carbon emissions and changing over to renewable, less dirty alternatives.
Sweden has had a carbon tax and dividend program for 30 years and has reduced their emissions significantly while growing the economy. British Columbia and Switzerland have also had success with this kind of policy.
I wish my chocolate addiction could be solved in such a straightforward manner!
We now know who we have elected to be our representatives and senator. If you think solving the climate crisis while putting some extra money in your pocket sounds like a good deal, then call your elected officials and let them know that you support HR763, The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act.
Kathryn Hunter is from McMinn County and holds a bachelor’s degree in Forest Resource Management from the University of Idaho and a Master of Forestry from Yale University.
She has worked with the USDA Forest Service locally as well as living and working in natural resource management and protected area conservation in eight foreign countries.
