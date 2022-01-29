Does anybody really understand bitcoin? I mean really? Can you explain it to me in everyday language that I can absorb and process well enough to understand? There are lots of explanations out there, but each is as confusing (to me at least) as the next.
Is cryptocurrency just a concept? A web-based bankless banking system? An algorithm that resembles a game? A joke?
Until we get some answers that we can actually understand, a lot of us are not yet ready to invest our life savings in cryptocurrency.
I wonder if this confusion and suspicion is similar to what my parents must have felt in the mid-fifties when credit cards came out. I mean, back then who would believe that you could just go to the store without any money, and use a piece of plastic to actually buy stuff?
The only way I can wrap my brain around the idea of bitcoin is to think about the currency of Yap.
Yap is located in the Western Pacific Ocean. Although US dollars and various other currencies are now used for everyday purchases, important transactions such as dowries or property sales on Yap were transacted using traditional stone money. We are not talking about a pocketful of pretty rocks carried around and kept handy for any financial needs. No. Yap stones are not carried anywhere. Some of the donut-shaped stones are as large as 12 feet across and weigh several tons. The largest stones are stationary. The stones cannot be physically divided, although shares in ownership can be parceled out. Occasionally stones are still exchanged for ceremonial purposes.
The stone wheels did not come from local quarries. They are calcite, which does not occur on Yap. Most of the stones were brought by canoe to Yap many years ago from Palau, nearly 300 miles away. Imagine Moana with a 2-ton stone wheel in her boat singing her heart out as she paddles across the ocean.
The value of any Yap stone is not intrinsic: Without its story, it is just a big rock. The value is derived from the stone’s history which is carefully documented in the Yap tradition. Difficulties in carving the stone, mishaps transporting it, lives lost in the process, any famous or infamous owner: All these factors contribute to the value of the stone.
When owners need to “liquidate their assets,” the transaction becomes part of the cumulative history of the stone. The transparency is important. The fact that each stone’s history is imprinted into the collective knowledge of the community makes it impossible to steal. A thief who claimed a stone that is owned by someone else would be laughed out of town.
Because everyone knows who owns each stone, there is no need to move it around. Ownership is the same no matter where the stone is located. Supposedly one of the stones was lost at sea while being transported: Rather than waste a good stone, and since everyone knows where it sank, it is used as currency just as if it were physically in Yap. Its story of peril probably added value.
At the beginning of World War II, there were approximately 13,000 stone coins on Yap, but bombing and looting during the war reduced the number by about half. There are no more stones being quarried and brought to Yap; the current number is all there will ever be.
Cryptocurrencies are also too big to handle, and bitcoin is the largest by far. In November 2021, one bitcoin was worth $69,000. Three months later, you can get one for a mere $39,000. The smallest portion of a bitcoin that is negotiable is called a “Satoshi” and represents one hundred-millionth (.00000001) of one bitcoin. I can’t even fathom what that means!
Cryptocurrencies were created as a way to bypass traditional banking and international monetary systems through computerized transactions. Nobody should be surprised that some countries and banks have started actively trying to suppress bitcoin.
Like the stones, bitcoins are “mined” in remote places (like Decatur) where energy is plentiful and cheap. Mining is really crypto-mining, no real shovels or dirt involved, and the bitcoins generated are credited electronically.
Transparency is critical to Bitcoin, because the ability to trace its movement is how you know it is not funding activities on the dark web. Each transaction is documented in a permanent record called “blockchain” that is supposedly unhackable. The purpose of the mining centers is to record the transactions, but here is where it goes from confusing to incomprehensible (to me). As I understand it (and I have already confessed that I don’t) before mining centers can participate and earn bitcoins, they have to prove themselves capable by constantly solving mathematical algorithms. The complexity of the algorithm determines the value of the bitcoins earned. Huh?
The number of bitcoins is finite: There will only ever be 21 million bitcoins. The designers of the currency intentionally set a limit, and there is a process for releasing the remaining bitcoins. As in Yap, the scarcity of the currency adds value.
In a recent auction, some small Yap stones ranging in size from 2 to 70 pounds had an estimated value as artifacts between $2,000 and $20,000. As stone money on Yap, since their “blockchain” has been broken, they would probably be worthless.
At a time when much of the stock market is booming, Bitcoin has lost half of its value since November, and continues to decrease. If bitcoin fails, perhaps people can auction off their satoshis as artifacts.
After reading and writing about it, I still feel just as clueless as when I started. Except I think I have a better understanding of the stones.
I hope this little tutorial has been helpful in visualizing the invisible, and comprehending the incomprehensible. If you have any questions, let me know; we can have a good laugh about it.
Kathryn Hunter holds a bachelor’s degree in Forest Resource Management from the University of Idaho and a Master of Forestry from Yale University. She has worked with the USDA Forest Service locally as well as living and working in natural resource management and protected area conservation in eight foreign countries.
