My first paid employment was as a water boy at a carnival. I was paid 50 cents an hour to provide the folks who worked the rides and booths with a cold, clean cup of water every hour or so.
Every year, the carnival came to Kingsport in the dog days of summer and stayed there for a week or two. Apparently insulated coolers had not yet been invented (this would have been in 1969) or were too expensive to be practical. Either possibility seems unlikely, but that is how I remember it.
As I detailed in a previous piece, I realize some memories of my youthful days have been altered by time without my expressed permission. I am certain, however, that I carried a large tin pail filled with water and ice to every corner of the carnival grounds. I can still feel the shock of frigid water sloshing out of the pail and onto my pant legs. In my free hand, I clutched a column of triangular paper cups.
The workers were always pleased to see me rounding the corner. I was a break in the routine, a naive yokel who was easy to hoodwink, and a sort of mobile oasis to the chronically dehydrated. Those tiny cups couldn't have held more than four ounces of water. I was paid nightly in cash, about two dollars, which I collected from the business office, a rusty, pockmarked trailer staffed by my uncle, who had exercised his considerable influence to land me the job, and a female bookkeeper with whom I had fallen in love. Marilyn was considerably older that I was, but here the memory issue arises again. I'm not sure whether "considerably older" means two years older or twenty. To a 15 year old, the difference between 17 and 35 is insignificant.
The two dollars a day didn't stretch as far as you may be imagining. My father had suspended a paltry allowance upon my becoming gainfully employed, and I had a lifestyle to maintain. Every day I bought a seven-and-one-half-ounce bottle of Coke at the Sinclair station, a small order of piping hot and salty fries at McDonald's, and a pack of baseball cards (in season) at Munford's hardware store. Some may dismiss these as youthful extravagances, but to me they were sacramental. I also had to have a fresh copy of The Sporting News weekly. I pored over the box scores, calculating batting averages game by game in my head, and then comparing my conclusions to the averages listed in the back of the publication. There was a mom-and-pop pastry shop near my home, and I knew when the doughnuts came out of the oven.
In the early days (i.e. two or three) of my infatuation with Marilyn, I was content to sneak glances at her as my uncle counted out my wages (one, two). Marilyn's fingers bounced like butterflies along the keys of her adding machine. I was certain no one anywhere could do that so quickly. My stomach always sank as I exited the office-trailer, leaving behind the exotic world of high finance for the heat, sweat, and sawdust of the carnival. As those festive days wound down, my incipient masculine pride demanded that I ask her out on a "date," one requiring neither an automobile nor money.
The next night, as I made my accustomed rounds for the next-to-last time, I asked each carnie if he would be willing to give me and a close friend of mine free rides the next evening, their last hurrah in Kingsport. Sure, they all said. Only Barney, chief operator of the Tilt-A-Whirl, asked any questions.
Chewing on an unlit cigar, he asked, "And who's the special friend of yours? Anyone we know?"
I have already confessed to being 15, so I'm sure you'll forgive me my answer.
"It's Marilyn, the girl who works in the office. You don't know her."
Barney took the cigar out of his mouth to signify astonishment.
"Don't know her? Girl? That's a woman, son. And every one of us likes her as much as you do. It's just you're the only one dumb enough to ask her out."
"I haven't asked her yet. I wanted to nail down the ride thing first."
Barney threw his cigar down and ground it into the sawdust. Then he said something I can't repeat here.
I don't have the space to finish this now, and this seems as good a place as any to leave it until next time. I can only hope an indulgent editor will allow a second installment, one to be written upon further consideration of my youthful psychology. I have heard it said we live our lives forward and understand them backward. In this case, having set the matter aside for more than 50 years, surely one more week won't be too much to ask.
