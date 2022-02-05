When the McMinn Board of Education made the decision not to include the graphic novel “Maus,” a whole lot of unanticipated consequences occurred. Mostly in ways to enhance the understanding of the book and the Holocaust as well.
Serendipity is defined as: The occurrence and development of events by chance in a happy or beneficial way.
There was no way the board could have anticipated the exposure of their decision not to include the book would fall on the “Holocaust Remembrance Day,” thus throwing gasoline on an explosive issue already. This created not just a Mcminn County issue, or an American issue, but an international issue, with worldwide condemnation of the decision made. I imagine the board members are still in shock over the response they have received.
Due to the decisions made, the graphic novel “Maus” is on the bestseller list and cannot be bought on Amazon at the present time; making the novel more popular from the exposure by the media.
At least three people, and maybe more, have made the choice to run for the school board due to being outraged by the religious concerns expressed and imposed by the board. Basically, “cussing and nudity” don’t outrank the horrendous issues of the Holocaust. They feel those judgements don’t reflect the community as a whole and want to be board members that offer a better quality of representation to the parents in this county.
Concerns over the “cussing and nudity” seemed to be the biggest issue. Wanting a gentler way of discussing the Holocaust exposed the patronizing attitude of the board. They were being overprotective so the eighth graders could be shielded from the horrors of that terrible event. A better understanding of the Holocaust came out of this in our county, country, and the world in general; making the novel more popular with more people wanting to read it than ever before.
This book “Maus” is now viewed as “forbidden fruit” by the students it was intended for. They are wanting to read the book now more than ever. This book looks interesting to them now, cause they want to try and figure out what is upsetting the grownups so much and why they are making such a big deal out of this.
So, all these unintended positive results came out of the decision the board made, such as a new, younger, and more diverse people offering better representation to the community; making the novel more popular than ever before; having a conversation about the Holocaust and why it will always be important to remember the terrible and awful events that occurred at that time.
And lastly, a whole new generation of kids that have become aware of the Holocaust so we will never go in that direction ever again. And maybe, just maybe, our own McMinn County will be a little bit more aware of the bigger world around them.
Bill Freeman is a retired mental health counselor and a progressive Democrat in McMinn County. He can be reached at calabash52@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.