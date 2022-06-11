Everyone loves a treasure hunt — and we have TWO treasures in our community!
The first is the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum — a true treasure with more than 10,000 artifacts and 30 permanent exhibits representing the culture and history of Southeast Tennessee. The second is the return of the appropriately named Trash & TREASURE Sale. Proceeds from this event support the operations of the museum — but the treasures found there are all yours! This year’s sale will be held at TWO great locations — the lower level of the Museum, located at 522 West Madison Avenue, and the Museum Annex, located next to the museum. Items being donated for the sale will be accepted at the annex location from June 15 through June 18. And then the fun begins!
The sale kicks off with Premiere Night on June 21 from 5–8 p.m. The $10 admission on that night gives you early buying privileges for the thousands of treasures available, ranging from kitchen items to tools to collectible antiques — and much more!
The sale is free and open to the public from June 22–25. Hours of the sale and additional details may be found on the museum’s Facebook page or website (www.livingheritagemuseum.org). Questions? Just call the museum at 423-745-0329. So plan now to go on a treasure hunt while supporting the museum — and join us in preserving the heritage of our community for our children and grandchildren.
