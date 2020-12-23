I wanted to wish everyone a Merry Christmas until I was informed that it may not be politically correct and there are people out there who would like to do away with Christmas altogether.
Really? There are those who want to take Christ out of Christmas too and I’m wondering how we would do that. Replacing Christ with an “X” has long been shorthand for advertisers to save a little space for “Sale” or “One day only,” but that seems to have gone out of practice.
I always cringed every time I saw it. Atheists, on the other hand, would like to see the wholesale elimination of Christ as well as Jesus, Mohammed, Yahweh, Allah, God and anything that refers to religion; not just Christianity, but all religions, and they have had their empty, pyrrhic victories.
School prayer, public displays of nativity scenes, crosses, the Ten Commandments and almost any religious symbol or activity gets the boot and the secularist groups get their way. But why?
The United States of America was founded on religious principles, remains so, and has been the rock and cornerstone of our country for over 225 years; it has served us well. Sure, there have been dark periods when religious precepts were badly abused (Think slavery) but historically, religion in some form or other has gotten us through. As a nation we do stray from time to time, but we always scramble to get back on the right track.
Atheists, and some agnostics, trying to put a damper on a most magical time of the year make me wonder exactly what their problem is. Just because you believe in Jesus Christ and Christmas as the celebration of His birth should not give anyone the right to try to intimidate or condemn you.
I don’t have a problem with those who celebrate Ramadan, Yom Kippur, Hanukah, Passover, Kwanza or many other holy days that occur throughout the year, but I do resent those who would attempt to impose their beliefs, or lack of them, on Christmas. Now, I’m not what you would call “religious” in the sense that I am not a church goer nor do I pass myself off as one, but I do believe in leaving people alone to live and worship however they wish and that includes those without any religion.
The first amendment to the U. S. Constitution was clear on this, but later Supreme Court rulings have put religious freedoms in jeopardy. In fact being of a religious faith, particularly Christian, has become almost hazardous to your health.
Atheists seem to feel that if a public display on public property is allowed their rights are being infringed upon and they need to raise cane about it, but how are their rights being challenged? Who says they have to participate? How does displaying the Ten Commandments in a public building, for instance, affect them? How does a nativity scene at a courthouse have anything to do with how they live their lives?
As far as I know most non-believers are free to not believe without fear of persecution or recrimination, but that’s not good enough for them and they just can’t let it go.
Is anyone harmed by wishing people “Merry Christmas?” No more than “Happy Holidays” or “Happy Hanukah;” in other words, no, not at all.
After all they are simply expressions of happiness and good will toward our fellow man. Can that be so bad? No, not at all.
So if you are like me, wish as many people Merry Christmas as you can, smile and if they don’t like it smile and wish them Merry Christmas!
Oh, oh! Before the P.C. police get here I have just enough time for one final thought, but please, don’t take it the wrong way:
Merry Christmas to all!
Jock Davidson is an Athens resident who writes this column for The DPA. Contact him at jockdsmail@aol.com
