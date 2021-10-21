EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the third in a four-part series recounting the backstories and process of getting the Ocoee River ready for the Atlanta Olympic Games and the Olympic whitewater races. The first part of this ran in the Sept. 10 edition of The DPA and the second installment was featured in the Oct. 1 edition.
The State of Tennessee officially got on board for the 1996 Olympic whitewater races about 1993 when the state legislature formed the Tennessee Ocoee Development Agency (TODA) to plan, finance and operate the 1996 event.
Gov. Ned McWherter appointed Tennessee Representative Richard Fisher to chair the group. Tennessee Sen. Lou Patten was added later as vice-chair.
I talked to Lou and Richard before writing this. They reminded me that the Ocoee River outfitters were concerned about the initial legislation because it gave TODA authority to tax. The legislature alleviated the outfitters concerns by removing the taxing authority language altogether.
Since the Ocoee River is part of the Hiwassee-Ocoee Rivers State Park, the park staff were “voluntold” to play an active role in the years leading up to 1996, as well as the “big show.”
It involved lots of work and occasional frustration. I was working for the Tennessee Overhill Heritage Association then and enjoyed working with Park Manager Jamey Nicholson and Park Ranger Lance Crawford. Both had a keen sense of the absurd that I believe kept them sane during that challenging and exciting period.
In 1993, Joellen Dickey and others formed the Ocoee Region Canoe and Kayak Association (ORCKA) to finance and host national and international events on the Ocoee River leading up to 1996.
TODA contracted with the new organization to organize the 1993 World Cup, 1994 US Nationals and the 1995 and 1996 Olympic Team Trials. Those successful events brought attention to the Ocoee River while also serving as a tune-up for participating agencies, volunteers and local communities that were gearing up for 1996.
In 1994, TODA hired Parker Hardy, former DeKalb County, Georgia, Chamber of Commerce CEO, to lead the new agency. Parker arrived in April of 1994, with slightly more than two years to pull off a giant international event.
I talked to Parker before writing this and learned he has fond memories of his time with TODA. He appreciated the unique partnerships that developed. He shared that Lee University amended its alcohol policy in order to provide a “village” for the athletes.
He reminded me that Polk County Mayor Hoyt Firestone turned over the courthouse to TODA for a weekend to ensure that local people had a convenient way to get tickets for the races. He heaped praise on the local volunteers and the government agencies that put aside differences to work toward a common goal.
Parker also encountered a few challenges. Tennessee was late getting started. And the complicated contract between Tennessee and the Atlanta Organizing Committee was not yet finalized.
TVA donated office space in one of its buildings at Parksville for TODA, but when Parker arrived, he discovered the phone system had been installed in a different building. With no staff or telephones, the desk clerks at the Ramada Inn in Cleveland took messages for him until the situation was remedied.
Parker quickly assembled a staff of mostly young, and mostly inexperienced, people. Ellen Decuir, a key staffer, had managed whitewater races before and Reed Sisson, director of communications, had witnessed one. That was the sum and total of TODA’s staff experience with whitewater races, much less Olympic events. Fortunately, youth carried with it energy and enthusiasm.
Don Sundquist was sworn in as Tennessee’s governor in January of 1995, so TODA experienced what often happens when administrations change. One of Parker’s first meetings with a Sundquist administration employee was unsettling.
The staff person asked Parker what would happen if Tennessee pulled out of the Olympics. Parker explained it would result in an international scandal. It was never mentioned again.
Soon after the Sundquist administration was sworn in, it banned out of state travel for all state departments. That presented a sticky problem since TODA had to travel out of state to meet with Olympic organizers in Atlanta.
Bob Corker was Sundquist’s new commissioner of finance and he understood TODA’s dilemma. Corker’s deputy told Parker, “Do what you need to do. We will find a way to cover you.”
Local tourism organizations also had a rough start with some of the new state tourism staff. John Wade, Sundquist’s new commissioner of tourist development, was saddled with a couple political appointees who were — to be frank — “duds.” When the Tennessee Overhill and other regional tourism organizations met with them, we noticed they had little understanding of tourism.
To add insult to injury, they chastised us for not raising money. We gently explained that we were not allowed to use the Olympic name to raise money. We were also not allowed to approach companies who were already IOC or ACOG sponsors.
Mercifully, John Wade got rid of both of them in short order and things improved.
John did us a big favor when he hired Agnes Gorham to be the East Tennessee representative for Tennessee Tourism. Agnes worked tirelessly to help TOHA and the region maximize the marketing opportunities presented with an Olympic event in Polk County.
In Part Four, I’ll share some of The Tennessee Overhill’s trials and triumphs during that unique time.
Linda Caldwell is the former executive director of the Tennessee Overhill Heritage Association. She has served on numerous regional, state, and national boards for organizations that focus on history, preservation, community arts, and rural economic development. She can be reached at lindacaldwell1942@gmail.com
