The snow on the top shelf of our living room bookcase was really cotton. The streetlights at each end of the case were six inches high but gave off no light. Between them were six tiny houses and a church. Inside each structure was a tiny bulb emitting cozy yellow light. There were no cars or people visible, but you knew the street had a human history, a safe one with unvarying rituals of work and play. The houses and the church felt like stucco, and when all the lamps in the living room were darkened, the warm glow shone through the windows and lay upon the snow.
The tree was a six-foot pine that shed its needles like rain. From its sagging limbs swung bulbs with a strange substance boiling inside them. My father had us open our presents one at a time, first my brother Joe, then me, then Mom, then Dad. We were expected to express our gratitude to each giver and to feign surprise whenever necessary. There was almost always a dog around, sometimes a cat. Each animal received a single gift, something to eat. The dogs smiled throughout the proceedings, but the cats were quickly bored and went away. There wasn't any particular Christmas when I lost my faith in Santa Claus. That happened slowly, almost imperceptibly, and I didn't say anything about it. I always knew I was loved, especially at Christmas, every Christmas until I went off to college. After that I became impatient and imagined I was wiser.
Everything I write here is a story of one kind or another. In the beginning, I promised myself I wouldn't tell any tales of politics, and I have stuck to that. I told myself I would say little about my addiction, but that has been a more difficult promise to keep. I will always be an addict, no matter how long I'm clean, no matter how long I live. However, after this visitation, I intend to leave it alone for a while.
The first photograph on the obituary page was of a woman in her late twenties. She had a wonderful smile. These days there are more young folks on the obit page than I can remember seeing just a few years ago. That's if you can consider a dead person young. Obsessively I run my eyes up and down the page searching for clues. One hundred and ten thousand Americans have died of overdoses this year. Along with Covid, that number shortened the average life expectancy in the United States considerably. Unless I've heard about a tragic automobile crash, I almost assume the young folks overdosed. That's a shame because some of them didn't. In this obituary, I didn't have to play a guessing game. Her family provided the answer. Another addiction. Another overdose. Another family in mourning with their love undiminished. This family took the next step by making their child's death a part of her legacy, a cautionary tale of how it can happen to the best of us, of how the loss of one life might save another. Bless them for that.
After renouncing drugs and alcohol, the singer Cat Stevens was asked if it bothered him that so many he worked with in the music industry were users and abusers. No, he said, many of them are among the most spiritual people I've ever known. They're just looking for the answers in the wrong place, he said.
I attended "The Service of the Longest Night" at a church here in Athens. The program was an outreach to those of us for whom the holidays aren't the best of times. The hymns were haunting, the words soothing. The pastor spoke of another such gathering when he was working in another town. As soon as he came into the room, he knew something was wrong. A regular attendee had died of an overdose two hours earlier. Upon hearing that, the pastor took out a guitar and played Pink Floyd's "Wish You Were Here," a song I'd never paid much attention to. He played the song again last Wednesday. I heard it clearly then.
My father drank himself to death. I can't put it more poetically than that. My brother will soon pay a terrible price for his addiction. I lost time that can't be recovered. I didn't fail to realize my dream. I forgot I even had it. My mother died with little hope of happy endings.
That long ago, Christmas hasn't disappeared, hasn't been nullified. Those times were with me this Christmas, alive as ever. The love I felt then strengthens me now. A life is not measured by its ending but by every moment lived in love and hope and laughter. I don't want to talk, don't want to think, about addiction any more. I could talk about it forever.
