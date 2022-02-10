To the editor,
The February 3 edition of The DPA featured comments by McMinn County Director of Schools Lee Parkison regarding the removal of the graphic novel "Maus" from the school system's curriculum. An editorial in that edition addresses the same controversy.
Mr. Parkison states that it "is not uncommon to replace a book in a reading series." That is true, but it is uncommon for a school board to do so. Usually the decision is made by the educators themselves. The article observes that school board members "took exception to the taking of the Lord's name in vain." I take exception to that as well. Although I do curse more than I should, especially during University of Tennessee men's basketball games, I never utter that particular oath. However, I would not refuse to read an entire book because of its presence.
I agree in part with the editorial. I hope the use of the term "ban" is hyperbolic, and that the book has only been removed from the curriculum. However, a data check shows "Maus" being unavailable in the libraries as well. I don't believe the board timed its action to coincide with the International Holocaust Remembrance Day or that the board objects to the study of the Holocaust in its schools.
The editorial's tirade about journalism in America is a distraction from the point in question and not only because it includes the bizarre coinage "memory-hole." The piece does not address the board's intervention in an area beyond its expertise. Is the board's squeamishness about a few curses and obscure nudity the fourth snowfall in our county this winter?
I don't think so. I believe the board's objection is insincere and constitutes pandering to a perceived base. I don't think the removal of "Maus" is about profanity or nudity or the Holocaust. The board is a governmental entity, not an educational one. If we citizens do not oppose this decision, there will be others like it. Let's keep this form of government out of our schools.
Stephen W. Dick
Athens
