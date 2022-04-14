To the Editor,
The recent article explaining the history of how Etowah was named is interesting. I suggest it’s time for a new name to accurately reflect what the city is today: Stop Sign City.
The vast majority of time I drive through Etowah intersections, I am the only car at the intersections. Many have shared the same driving experiences. That’s a good indication that many of the stop signs aren’t needed. You can’t crash into another car when you’re the only car at the intersection.
These useless stop signs cause people to waste their valuable time and gas money, wear out brakes and create unnecessary pollution sitting at intersections where they aren’t needed. I’ve already had to replace brakes since I started driving through Stop Sign City.
(City officials) told me that without these stop signs there would be crashes. However, a Federal Highway Administration study found that restrictive control (stop signs) at low-volume intersections did not produce lower accidents and yield signs resulted in shorter travel time.
Traffic flow could be improved by removing stop signs or replacing them with yield signs, but that isn’t likely because these stop signs are a big revenue source for the city. City officials love taxation by citation through the overuse of stop signs because it’s easier to issue tickets than exercise fiscal restraint.
Tickets should be issued to those posing danger, not because Stop Sign City has found an easy way to collect revenue.
Study Reference: https://rosap.ntl.bts.gov/view/dot/36588/dot_36588_DS1.pdf?
Tona Monroe
Etowah
