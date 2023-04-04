A majority of surveyed adults in America recently claimed to believe in heaven (73%) and hell (62%) - Pew Research Center, 11-23-22.
As one would expect, the numbers for religious people, comprising all branches of Christianity, were much higher, with 92% believing in heaven and 79% believing in hell.
The survey also reported the findings by age, gender, race, and geography. Age groupings revealed that older adults believe in both heaven and hell by a margin just shy of 10% over younger adults. Women believe at that same margin over men. African-Americans believe at about a 20% margin over white people. When combining the Midwest and the South, belief is roughly a 20% margin over people in the Northeast and the West.
A wide divergence also exists on the political spectrum with Republicans believing in both heaven and hell by over 20 percentage points compared to Democrats.
But I do not write to address the stats. Stats change over time. No, I write to take you on a stroll through the oldest book I’ve actually read that talks about heaven and hell. You see, my source document is not the survey, but the changeless Scriptures (written between about 1,500 BCE and 100 CE), making its oldest writings (Genesis and the entire Torah/Pentateuch) at least 3,600 years old.
I also write because a friend recently asked me, “What is the paradise that Jesus talked about on the cross?”
That question led to this Easter week article. After all, his death and resurrection have a lot to do with both heaven and hell.
Several different words are used in the Bible to talk about conscious and eternal life after death. The Jewish Scriptures (aka the Old Testament, or OT) mostly uses the word sheol. Jesus used hades and paradise. Christians use heaven and hell. And prophecy forecasts an eternal lake of fire and a new heaven and earth. Other words are also used, but my goal is to clarify relationships between the biblical terms.
Sheol is the main Hebrew term used in the OT as: (1) the grave where the dead are buried, and (2) the abode of the souls of the dead in a place from which no one can deliver his own soul (Psalm 89:48), but also the place from which God will deliver ransomed souls (Psalm 49:15).
During the 400 years between Malachi (OT) and Matthew (NT), the Jewish world was impacted by Greek culture (called Hellenization) and by Greek and Roman mythology, affecting language everywhere. One example is that the word sheol was replaced by hades all across the Greek and Roman empires. For many people, hades was understood as a mythological place of the dead across the river Styx.
Then along came Jesus, a master teacher who used words familiar to his listeners. He used the word hades instead of sheol because the people used that word, but he did not use hades in the mythological way. He used it to teach that a real place exists where the souls of deceased unredeemed people would suffer, and from which there would be no exit, no escape, and no promotion.
Christians use the word hell in the same way. The terms hades and hell are often used as synonyms, though some see a nuanced distinction.
Jesus also spoke of paradise as a real place where the souls of departed believers live in conscious awareness of the blessings of their presence with the Lord.
His promise to the dying thief on his own crucifixion day, “Today you will be with me in paradise” (Luke 23:43) more than assures us that paradise is where God is.
In one of his most famous parables, Jesus taught that an impassable gulf, or great chasm, existed between paradise (also called Abraham’s bosom or side) and hades, so that no one could cross over from hades to paradise (Luke 16:19-31). A main point in the parable is that there is no second chance to repent after one has died, and that no pardons, no prayers for the dead, and no works of appeasement can change that fact.
I do not discuss in this article the old concept of limbo or the teachings about purgatory since neither is found in Scripture. Both concepts were added over a thousand years after Jesus and, unlike the hades of the Bible, they both have an exit opportunity to enter heaven.
In the OT, King David seemed to be talking about paradise when he spoke about the place where believers would live in the presence of God with all of the “pleasures” and “joy” that infers (Psalm 16:11). Two psalms earlier, he calls that place "heaven" (14:2). One easily concludes that God is in heaven and that it will be like a paradise to all the people of faith who join him there.
Whether we call the believer’s eternal home paradise or heaven, it is the place where God resides, and it is also the place where all departed believers await the reuniting of their eternal souls with their glorified bodies at the time of the prophesied bodily resurrection (or at the rapture, if still alive at his coming in the air).
Peter wrote of eternity in terms of the future destruction of the current heavens and the earth (2 Peter 3:12 and 13) as well as the creation of a new heaven and a new earth where all the redeemed from all the ages will live eternally with the Lord.
John, in the closing book of the Bible, teaches about eternity for the unredeemed, the unrepentant sinners, the rejectors of the Gospel; in short, the lost. He speaks of hades (hell) being emptied into a lake of fire where there will be eternal torment for the unsaved resurrected ones from every age of history (Revelation 20:12-15).
There is so much more to say, but this will have to suffice. The only question left to answer is “What about you?” Merely believing with the majority that there might be such places doesn’t cut it. Merely believing that somehow God’s mercy will take us all to heaven misses the necessity of Jesus’ death for sin.
God is just! He will do all that he has prophesied, including the truths about eternity apart from him in that fiery lake for those who did not trust the gospel, and eternity with him in the new heaven and on the new earth for those with saving faith.
Here’s the Good News: God is “the justifier of every one that has faith in Jesus” (Romans 3:26); not in Jesus the moral man or Jesus the teacher, but in Jesus the Savior - the sinless one who provided the only sufficient payment for the sins of all that believe in his death for sin and his being raised from the dead, just as he said.
Easter week would be a memorable time for you to trust his payment for your sin and believe that God raised him from the dead in victory over death. Shoot me a message. I’d love to show you even more about saving faith.
