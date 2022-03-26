I really enjoy learning new words. Over the years, I have appreciated each year’s Oxford English Dictionary and its inclusion of the newly-approved words for that edition. Sometimes there are less than 100 new entries, other times more than 500. Last year, 2021, did not disappoint as the new words run the gamut from medical to artistic, and computer descriptions to cooking and food.
According to some sources, there are over 700 modern languages spoken around the world. When one compiles a list of the “oldest” words, they usually include those words that cover seven “families” and the words should, but don’t always, appear in at least four of those groups.
The list of 23 of the oldest known words according to a number of academic sources include: Thou, mother, I, give, bark (tree not dog), black (white isn’t one), fire, ashes, spit, man/male (giving credence to the patriarchal society), hand, hear, flow, old, this, that, pull, worm, ye, not, we, who and what. Don’t ask why, just accept it.
Let’s look at a number of new words and abbreviations. I bet you have seen some of these at some time. Two new easily memorable abbreviations are: TBH — to be honest; and FTW — for the win (a term of support).
If you “deplatform” someone, they will be removed and banned from a mass communication medium. And, there are certainly a lot more people that should be.
A “digital nomad” is someone who performs their occupation entirely on the internet, and usually has no permanent home.
In the last two years of this pandemic, we have heard many times the term “super spreader.” It can mean an event at which a significant number of people contract a communicable disease, or the person who actually spreads the illness to others.
Techies have created some new words that are interesting. “Bit rot” is a tendency for digital information to degrade over a period of time, so that data is no longer useful.
One unique term is “copy pasta,” which means data that has been copied and spread widely, as in a meme.
A “teraflop” is a unit of measurement used to calculate the speed of a computer equal to one trillion floating-point operations per second. I have no idea what that means!
An “oobleck” is a mixture of corn starch and water that behaves like a liquid when at rest and a solid when pressure is applied to it. The term comes from a Dr. Seuss story — “Bartholomew and the Oobleck.”
Another food related term is “fluffernutter” — a sandwich of peanut butter and marshmallow creme on white bread. Sounds rather tasty to a sugarholic like me. If you are thirsty for something unusual, a “harchato” is what could satisfy you. It is made from ground rice or almonds with a dash of cinnamon or vanilla, and then chilled. This one does not appeal to me.
For something more substantial, you might like a “goetta” that is some form of meat — usually pork — mixed with oats, onion, and spices and fried in the form of a patty.
All of these culinary delights can be prepared in a “ghost kitchen” or a “cloud kitchen.” These are commercial cooking facilities used for food that will be consumed off the premises away from the actual kitchen.
Another new term I hadn’t heard of is “fourth trimester,” referring to the three months after a baby is born where the mother is adapting to caring for the infant.
Funny, in my long career in OB-GYN, I never heard this. We just lumped everything as postpartum.
For those folks suffering from asthma, bronchitis, or severe allergies, “halotherapy” is available. It consists of forming a salt inhalation mixture that may work better than other treatments in the long term.
I want to try this out with my hairstylist — a “faus-hawk.” This is the typical central ridge of a mohawk, but the sides are gathered in an upswing instead of shaved. If she will just dye my hair to get rid of the gray, it might be worth it.
Finally, a term that I can really identify with — “amirite.” It combines “am I right” in a quick fashion. Of course, so many of us think we are right most of the time, I’m not sure why we have to ask someone to validate us. So I ask you all — “amirite?”
Well, there you have it. I expect to hear from you folks using some of these new words. It would be entertaining and informative. Perhaps some of your efforts will generate even newer terms that I can use in the future when I am struggling to come up with a column.
Until next time:
“A very great part of the mischiefs that vex the world arises from words.” Edmund Burke, Irish statesman and philosopher
“I feel that I can teach my listeners about a new word they can use too.” Sandra Cisneros, American writer
Dr. Shelley Griffith is a retired Athens physician who writes this column for The DPA.
