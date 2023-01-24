This time I’m gonna write like Ring Lardner again because somehow it’s easier to write like that than it is to write like myself. A shrink might say that’s a dissociative disorder, and it probably is, but I’m just gonna leave it alone for now.
In the middle of the seventies, when I was just a kid dragging his feet against becoming an adult, I worked at a dairy in my hometown for six months. This wasn’t a dairy with cows. Instead it had steel vats milk came out of to be packaged. Then the milk went on a conveyor belt to a cooler where it was stored for a day or two.
I worked in that cooler with a guy named Lester Norton. Lester was the real thing, the salt of the earth sorta guy who made America great until America squashed him and moved overseas. I was an imposter, just a college boy who didn’t know what to major in. Lester didn’t look down on me, though. He treated me like an equal. Lester was a smart guy in his own way, which is the only way any of us are smart. Since he was just a little older than me, I said he could go to college easy if he wanted to. No, he said, I can’t. Yes, you can, I thought, but I didn’t say it. Now I can see he was right all along, but it’s hard to explain, and I don’t have time for that here. As you no doubt know, there’s lots of dumb people in college, but that’s not the point of this either.
The tool of our trade in the cooler was what we called the hook — a four-foot-long piece of iron with a hand grip on one end and a curve like a fish hook on the other. Only the cooler men (Lester, Ashley on the night shift, and me) carried the hook constantly, even into the break room where we propped them against the table like gunslingers wanting to keep our pistols close. The truck drivers had hooks, too, but they didn’t carry them around. The truck drivers, Lester told me, think they are better than us. I had never felt that, but as soon as Lester said so, I started noticing it in little things they did. I am not going to make a list of them here. I’m already running out of time in more ways than one so just trust me. I thought of asking Lester why he didn’t become a driver, but then I figured it would be like the college thing, so I just let it go. Even back then, I was already learning that a big part of being an adult was letting things go. The more, the merrier.
What you did with the hook was latch it onto crates that came in on the belt four or five high. There were gallons of milk, half-gallons, quarts, pints and half-pints. Some of the half-pints were milk, and others were fake fruit juices that we called coolies for some reason. The stacks of gallons were easily put in their proper place. There was more milk in them than there was container and air. Heavier stacks were easier to move around. With the coolies, it was easy to tip them over. Then they’d sail along the conveyor belt like little leaky boats. Some of them would plunge into the belt’s motor, getting crushed and mixed up in the gears and the heat of the engine.
There were two parts of the job that were bad even if you didn’t count the truck drivers. One of them was cleaning up the motor after it got so much spilled milk and juice in it that it stank and wouldn’t run right. I didn’t have to do that because Lester wouldn’t let me. He said whenever he quit the dairy he didn’t want to be remembered as one who left the dirty work to someone else. He said don’t let it hurt your feelings, but I don’t trust anyone but me to do it right.
The other bad thing was sometimes you had to rotate the stacks so the freshest milk was out in front. That meant you could work half the day, and it would look like you hadn’t done anything. Lester liked that though. I guess to him it was like those numbered square tiles with an empty space you tried to get in order. You probably don’t remember that. It would be too simple for you now anyway. No bells and whistles.
There was this one truck driver named Carl who had hair like Elvis. One day he comes into the cooler with a hook which meant we weren’t loading the truck fast enough for him. Carl was muttering under his breath, and Lester said ain’t nobody gonna love Carl tender so Carl could hear it. That got all three of us mad so we did a great job of getting the truck loaded. Carl said he’d get the last stack, so me and Lester went to the break room. The plant manager was in there. Carl came in with a funny little smile on his face. Lester got up right away, and I followed him back into the cooler. A stack of coolies sprawled across the belt right over the engine. It must have been Hawaiian Punch because it looked like blood dripping into the motor. We rushed back to the break room where Lester laid his hook on the table in front of Carl. Then Lester said, Carl, if you ever touch my coolies again, I will kill you. There was another word he said twice, but I’m leaving it out to save space.
Soon after that, I went back to college. It was the safest place to hide from the world. Or maybe that was the world I wanted, like Lester and his coolie. Ashley told me the plant manager reluctantly let Lester go because he made people uncomfortable. On his last day, Lester cleaned the motor till it looked like new. People want the perfect mousetrap, the perfect doctor, the perfect nuclear physicist, but when you’re doing something like slinging milk around for next to nothing, they’d rather you not take it so seriously. Lester was all about principles though. I hope he never let them go.
Stephen W. Dick is an Athens resident and was a teacher at Athens City Middle School (then Athens Junior High School) from 1989 until 2005.
