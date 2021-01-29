This past few days saw the University of Tennessee go through the inevitable coaching shake-up that surfaces every two to three years.
Prior to a full investigation, Jeremy Pruitt, the head coach of the flagging football program, was dismissed for NCAA violations.
I have not been a fan of Pruitt’s, not so much as he can’t coach, but he can’t put together two paragraphs without stumbling. He was making over 3.8 million bucks and his buyout is just north of $12 million.
To top it off, Phil Fulmer, of the $6 million buyout fame, decided he was ready to head for the house. Stay tuned conspiracy theory fans.
The report from UT’s top administrators stated they needed an athletic director in place to hire his/her own football coach, so, after a careful, “lengthy,” less than a week consideration, they brought in young Danny White from the University of Central Florida.
White hails from a totally sports-oriented family — except for one sister — of athletic directors and coaches, and has had some decent success in the orange producing state. And, because UT has so much extra money lying around, they opted to give some of it to Mr. White in the form of $1.8 million, with a bonus of who knows what if the teams do well.
His buyout at UCF, paid, as I understand it, also by the Vols, is $2.5 million.
I had to Google his position on the AD salary list and, after much searching, finally found the most current data. UT’s largesse puts our new hire in the top Southeastern Conference seat and lands him safely in fourth place in the nation. How nice for him.
I looked further for the top football coaches’ salaries, just because it was a slow rainy day at our house, and am very pleased to share that also. Of course, we sports fans know how the coaching “carousel” works this time of the year — more dollars to grab somebody away from another school or out of retirement.
It was time for a new gauge of compensation in athletics, so I have devised the Griffith Annual Gross Menial Earnings Scale. This is much easier to say as the “GAGME” Scale. This might just become the go to listing that all schools can refer to in the near future.
There could even be a pocket manual I can print up to help shorten the hiring period.
Feast your eyes on the following tables of ADs and coaches with their schools and total earnings without potential bonuses. Just for fun, I have included the current buyouts and that’s another story. Of course, these can change daily depending on hires and fires.
ADs
1) Chris Del Conte — Texas, $2.3 million
2) Jim Phillips — Northwestern, $2 million
3) Kirby Hocutt — Texas Tech, $1.85 million
4) Danny White — Tennessee, $1.8 million
5) Joe Castiglione — Oklahoma, $1.73 million
6) Greg Byrne — Alabama, $1.725 million
7) Gene Smith — Ohio State, $1.71 million
8) Jack Swarbrick — Notre Dame, $1.68 million
9) Kevin White — Duke, $1.57 million (Danny’s dad)
10) Mack Rhoads — Baylor, $1.55 million
Coaches
1) Nick Saban — Alabama, $9.3 million total earnings, $36.3 million buyout
2) Ed Orgeron — LSU, $8.9 million total earnings, $23.8 million buyout
3) Dabo Swinney — Clemson, $8.3 million total earnings, $50 million buyout
4) Jim Harbaugh — Michigan, $8 million total earnings, $6.3 million buyout
5) Jimbo Fisher — Texas A&M, $7.5 million total earnings, $53.1 million buyout
6) Kirby Smart — Georgia, $6.93 million total earnings, $19.8 million buyout
7) Gus Malzahn — Auburn, $6.92 million total earnings, $21.4 million buyout
8) Lincoln Riley — Oklahoma, $6.2 million total earnings, $30.9 million buyout
9) Gary Patterson — Texas Christian, $6.1 million total earnings
10) Dan Mullen — Florida, $6 million total earnings, $12 million buyout
As you can see, the best spot for ADs and coaches right now seems to be in the Big XII. I don’t know why that conference can afford to pay the big dollars, but, if I were a trained AD or coach, I’d sure be putting my application in out there.
As I was finalizing this column on Wednesday the 27th, the “breaking news” came on the media feed that White, only four days into his tenure, has given the head coaching job to his old buddy, Josh Heupel, (pronounced hype-ul) formerly the head coach at UCF. White had hired him for the UCF job in 2017.
Heupel was an All-American quarterback at Oklahoma and led the Sooners to the National Championship in 2001 over Florida State. He finished second in the Heisman to Chris Weinke, FSU’s QB, by a slim 76 vote margin. He later tried to make it in the NFL, but was released from two teams.
Heupel was an offensive coordinator at Oklahoma for 2015 and, after his firing by Bob Stoops, made it to Utah State and Missouri for brief stays until his UCF three year stint, where he led the Knights to a 28-8 record. Last year he had a 6-4 season.
The Vols reportedly are paying him $4 million annually for six years, plus a $2.5 million buyout. Not too bad for a fellow who is coming to his first Power Five school head coaching job.
I can hardly wait to see what this year brings in the way of athletic success, especially football, for our Volunteers. If the gridiron record is less than 6-6, I am going to break out my resume from Tennessee Wesleyan where I was the assistant coach and quarterback of my third string fraternity team.
I also have seasoning (age), decent people skills, and a reasonable sense of worth which would allow me to accept a much lower salary, say, only $2 million. Plus, they can fire me at any time and I wouldn’t even beg for a buyout.
Until next time: “Obscene salaries send the wrong message through a company.” — James Sinegal, former CEO of Costco
“When salaries skyrocket, budgets skyrocket, and then rigor mortis sets in.” — Jeff Giles, writer/columnist
“I feel sympathy for the working class lad. I’ve always championed ticket prices and try to equate that to people’s salaries.” — Sir Alex Ferguson, former Scottish football player and manager
Dr. Shelley Griffith is a retired Athens physician who writes this column for The DPA.
