My son and I have a favorite pastime game whenever traveling, where we keep our eyes out for Transformers.
You are likely familiar with the popular movies and, if not, spoiler alert, the cars are actually robot aliens that can shape-shift into other mechanical forms — and superfans, please forgive me of my over-simplification.
It’s a simple and biological good versus evil story as old as time. The alien robots can take the form of earthly mechanical items and it’s usually easy to identify the good, known as “Autobots,” from the evil, known as “Decepticons.” Although, again, spoiler alert — the tagline is “more than meets the eye.”
Carl Mason’s favorite Autobot has always been Bumble Bee, a protector who takes the shape of a yellow Camaro with black racing stripes. Bumble Bee can’t speak, but communicates by switching between radio stations using bits of songs or commercials to express his thoughts. He’s also the tough defender for the good guys.
The Decepticons usually take the form of trucks and muscle cars that look menacing. We understand that it is rare to spot an actual Transformer, but we keep our eyes peeled and usually once per long ride we can find at least one.
On a recent drive down the interstate, there were a couple transfer trucks ahead of us. Carl Mason spoke up and inquired if they might be Transformers.
I replied that they could be and asked him who he thought they may be — and that’s how the fun starts.
One of the trucks is an empty car hauler and probably an Autoboot (it has bright colors); the other is an empty heavy equipment hauler and is a dark color with lots of red lights all over, so this one is definitely a Decepticon.
I also use this opportunity to help my son learn different types of vehicles and their purposes or characteristics, as he has always been inquisitive of such things.
Just as the conversation begins to wane, I spot a black muscle car shifting lanes in the rearview and catching up to us fast. I tell Carl Mason to start watching, it looks like we have a Decepticon running up on us. The car quickly catches up to us and overtakes our position on the road — CM watches and knows that’s definitely a Decepticon.
I love getting his reasoning on the good and the evil looking vehicles. He and I weave together our narratives on why these vehicles may be on our path and strategize on whether we need to be prepared for a battle to break out.
I hope this roadway game teaches my son the ability to understand that in real life it’s not so easy to pick out the good guys or the bad guys, and that sometimes the lines are blurred. The simple and humanistic, historic appeal of good versus evil makes a good movie, but it does not come close to real life.
We cannot label our friends, neighbors and strangers so simply.
I think Carl Mason is beginning to understand the grey area. I recently asked him: “Is Robin Hood a good guy or a bad guy?” He paused and gave it some thought, then replied, with a questioning tone: “a little bit of both.”
I was proud to see his understanding that the answer was not so simple. We see a similar story play out regularly in our modern world. People preach about doing good all the while doing harm to their community or friends, however well-intentioned they might be.
In the real world, just as the lines are blurred between good and evil, sometimes productive conflict is necessary to come to a fruitful resolution. It just takes a higher level of thoughtfulness and respect, a reservation of judgment and an understanding of a shared vision.
As a community, and as individual citizens, we must discern the world of daydreams and fantasy from the real world and its more challenging questions. We must resist the urge to fit our neighbors, friends — and ourselves — into those archetypal roles of hero and villain.
It’s up to us to work to see the best in all people. As we do that we must also study their intentions and motives to make our own decisions about the roles individuals play in our lives and in our community.
Like Bumble Bee, it’s deeds and actions and not necessarily words that show you who the heroes are.
With your thoughtful help, we will continue to move Athens forward.
C. Seth Sumner is the city manager of Athens
