I live in a house where a previous owner, during the ’70s and ’80s, had a magnificent flower garden.
People who knew her, or had driven past her yard, still remember. The house, although it is well over 100 years old, is known locally by her relatively modern name.
When the house was sold in the ’90s, the garden was turned into lawn and people were allowed to come into the garden and dig up plants to take to their own homes. Apparently, there are relics of Miss Shadow’s garden all over the county.
Among the permanent plantings that survived the makeover are two remarkable trees. The first is a huge “saucer” magnolia that is currently in full flower. Since the leaves won’t appear until later, the tree is pure pink.
Last year at the beginning of the summer, we would socially distance within the deep shade of the spreading branches. I don’t know how old this lovely tree is, but I haven’t seen a larger one locally, not that I’ve searched very hard. I am just happy that every year it brings spectacular color to our winter garden.
Another one for the books is an old holly tree. Many people think of hollies as shrubs, probably because they are so slow-growing. But this holly is no shrub — it is straight as an arrow and much taller than our house. The largest holly recorded (in Arkansas) is 64 feet tall and 182 inches circumference (translation: huge) but even if our tree cannot compete with that, it is still wonderful.
All winter it has been covered with the bright red berries and glossy evergreen leaves that make it a holiday decorating favorite. But until this week, none of the birds at our feeder had looked twice at the holly tree. This week, the Cedar Waxwings arrived.
Cedar Waxwings are beautiful birds. They are known for their peaked crest and their size and shape, which is similar to a cardinal. Their coloring is pinkish beige with a bright yellow streak across the bottom of their tails and bright splotches of red on the tips of their wings.
They were named waxwings back in the day when people sealed their letters with a splotch of red sealing wax. Cedar Waxwings live in large flocks and migrate north to south like sightseers, meandering this way, then that way along their journey.
If you don’t live near a holly or juniper then perhaps you have never seen this annual event: the migrating waxwing flock arrives at your tree, eats every last berry in a feeding frenzy, and then moves on. The whole performance takes less than an hour. Blink and you’ve missed it. In my mind, I can hear the young waxwings flying at the back of the flock saying, “Are we there yet? My wings are tired.” And their parents getting a faraway and dreamy look in their eyes as they say, “You just wait until you taste the berries from Miss Shadow’s Holly Tree, then you’ll be glad we came!”
“High Tide in Tucson” is a book of essays by novelist Barbara Kingsolver. One chapter talks about the importance of teaching children to gasp in delight about small natural wonders. It shouldn’t have to be an elephant or a bear to get kids oohing and ahhing.
An iridescent beetle, a feather, a violet poking up through the sidewalk also deserves their ahhs. The feeling of a cool breeze on a hot day, the rush of river water against a toe, the smell of a first rain after a long dry spell all deserve their ahhs.
Kingsolver believes, and she has convinced me, that if we can teach children to notice and appreciate the smallest, most common sights of nature, then we can teach them to protect our world. Elephants depend on vegetation which depends on insect pollinators which depend on other plants which depend on elephant dung and decomposing plants and animals.
We have to protect the smallest pieces in order to protect the largest, including ourselves. And in order to protect the smallest parts of our world, we have to notice them. We have to teach our children to notice them. Miss Shadow’s Holly Tree is not a miracle. It is a grand old tree and it brings a certain majesty to our yard, but compared to the Monster Holly in Arkansas it is small potatoes.
The Cedar Waxwings aren’t a miracle in and of themselves. They are beautiful and gregarious and migrate in hoards, but no more than many other kinds of birds. They come every year at this time. My husband (“The Wildman”) and I aren’t particularly special either, just a normal couple who try to do our part by feeding birds and keeping the garden alive.
The miracle this week was the extraordinary coincidence of the holly producing berries, the waxwings remembering where the tree grows and us noticing the exact moment when the waxwings arrived. “Ahh!”
Kathryn Hunter is from McMinn County and holds a bachelor’s degree in Forest Resource Management from the University of Idaho and a Master of Forestry from Yale University. She has worked with the USDA Forest Service locally as well as living and working in natural resource management and protected area conservation in eight foreign countries.
