I was talking to a friend recently and somehow the topic of trite and well used words came up.
He indicated that sometimes he was frustrated by people’s use of phrases that they most likely had no idea of their origination. He was referring to “cliches.” That set me to opining about my own usage of them at times, so I proceeded to pull down my trusty Dictionary of Cliches and prepare this column.
James Rogers penned this wonderful book in 1985 and it can serve any of us well if we are just looking for some fun reading, or doing research on the most common cliches around.
A cliche (with the diacritical mark over the “e”) is defined by some as a trite expression or idea without freshness. Also, something in speech that is overused.
I am happy to present you good readers with a few of my favorites. I am certain you know many more than these and, as always, please feel free to share them when you wish.
• “That’s the way the ball bounces.” A fatalistic approach to life. The same meaning as the crumbling cookie. Becoming popular in the 1950s, it was a sports analogy as in the unpredictable ball bouncing in any direction.
• “Calm before the storm.” Meaning when things are uncommonly quiet, trouble is brewing. As early as 1576, one writer stated, “Calm continueth not long without a storm.”
• “You can catch more flies with honey than with vinegar.” Thomas Fuller, in the 17th century said, “More flies are taken with a drop of honey than with a tun of vinegar.”
• “Dirty dog.” Someone judged as despicable or unreliable. Unclear as to why this was hung on just dogs and not other animals, except dogs were more common in households. It became more commonly used in the late 1920s.
• “Don’t look a gift horse in the mouth.” Meaning to take what’s given to you without examining it too closely. A 1510 version stated, ”A young horse may not be looked in the teeth.”
• “Easier said than done.” More difficult to carry out than to think about. In 1483, in a treatise, it was stated, “It is easier to say than to do.”
• “Every man for himself.” Don’t expect help, grab what you can and act on your own. Refers to a line in Chaucer’s Knight’s Tale — “each man for himself, there is none other.”
• “Fine kettle of fish.” A mess; something gone wrong. Refers to food at Scottish picnics. Usually salmon placed in a boiling kettle.
• “Get a leg up on.” Charles Dickens used this in his Pickwick Papers. “The wall is very low, sir, and your servant will give you a leg up.” Generally, getting on a horse or climbing a gate.
• “Good men and true.” Sound folk. Describing those sought for jury duty. Dates back to 1484 — good men and trewe
• “Grin and bear it.” Make the best of a hard situation, since there is little one can do about it. Defined in print in 1775, referring to sailors after a long bout with bad weather.
• “Hit pay dirt.” Succeed, get rich, find something useful. Usually meant a miner finding gold or other valuable minerals.
• “How do you like them apples?” Meaning what do you think of that in contrast to something else. Serves as a comparison to something less desired.
• “Fraught with danger (peril).” Of uncertain outcome; something bad or extremely difficult. Over 400 years ago stated in Private Prayers — “This life of ours is fraught with adversities.”
There are so many cliches that could be applied to life in the 21st century. I feel certain many new ones will make it into future writings for the next generation. And, as we can see, not all cliches are useless.
As for me, after this dedicated research, I am going to sit down, take a big breath, close my eyes and grab some much needed “40 winks.”
Until next time: This quote from Morgan Freeman spoke volumes to me this week: “Self control is strength. Calmness is mastery. You have to get to a point where your mood doesn’t shift based on the insignificant actions of someone else. Don’t allow others to control the direction of your life. Don’t allow your emotions to overpower your intelligence.”
Dr. Shelley Griffith is a retired Athens physician who writes this column for The DPA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.