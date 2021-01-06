We asked: Do you plan to take the COVID-19 vaccine that is beginning to be distributed? If so, are you planning to take it as soon as possible or wait until it’s been in circulation for a bit? If not, why not?
Here are some of the answers to the question:
Bobbie Hickman: Definitely will get it. I want life normal again and do not want to get it or give it to anyone — especially my mom.
Christine Gibson: No, I wouldn’t take it. The people that are taking it first are pretty much guinea pigs. There hasn’t been enough research on it to have the 95% protection that they are claiming.
Todd Carneal: Absolutely. I’ll take science and facts over fear pushed by people who have zero idea of what they are talking about and conspiracy theories.
Trent Miller: Yes, as soon as I’m able to I will get the vaccine. So hopefully I can do my part to help fight COVID.
Todd Torbett: Absolutely! I will be taking it as soon as it is made available to me. As a physician, I’ve been reading and continue to read data from the studies, there is nothing that gives me pause.
Brittany Duggan: I’m not opposed to it, but I would prefer to wait before making the decision. Also, as someone who doesn’t have any underlying conditions, I would prefer to save it for someone who’s in more medical need until it’s more widely accessible.
Melissa Climer: Will not be getting in that line! Would like to see more testing because my family has allergic reactions to vaccines. I pray they don’t have to take it for quite some time. If we have to take it in the future to travel to other countries to preach the Gospel, then we will pray and if the Lord shows us to take it we will. We won’t volunteer for it and we won’t be forced for a job.
Jessica Jacobs: I’m undecided. I’m encouraged by the data that has been published, but I’m hesitant because of how quick the process has been. I’d like to see more data before having to make a definite decision. I say all of this as someone who is relatively low risk for complications and not a health care provider.
Tina Gossett-Hipps: No, I won’t be taking it because I don’t feel like enough research and testing was done. I do understand this is a serious situation but I won’t be rushing into anything.
Mary Armes: I have had this discussion with quite a few people and most have been leery because of the quick approval process. I took the swine flu vaccine way back when, but I honestly don’t recall the approval process time. I have been fortunate to only have to exposure-quarantine twice since the pandemic started and haven’t had COVID-19. However, I do think that ultimately having the vaccine will be the best decision to protect myself and those around me.
Erica Allen Peden: A lot of us with underlying conditions are already taking daily shots, meds and more. I will take it if deemed safe enough with my meds/MS.
Lynn Dotson: I am now age 62 and have a few medical conditions. As soon as the vaccine is available to me I will certainly take it. I will also continue to practice safety precautions such as mask wearing, limiting travel, limiting seeing hardly anyone and trying to space out while grocery shopping. Thank goodness my pharmacy delivers!
Dave Albertson: Took one yesterday and I can assure you it was 100% painless and only side effect is a slightly runny nose.
