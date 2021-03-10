My name is Dr. David Byrd and I am a board-certified family physician at Starr Regional Medical Center and Athens Family Practice.
I, along with several other physicians, perform endoscopic procedures at Starr Regional.
In observance of Colorectal Cancer Awareness month this March, I want to discuss colorectal cancer and your health, who should be screened and evaluated for colorectal cancer and how screenings and evaluations are performed.
Fortunately, with various methods, this potentially lethal disease can be identified prior to becoming cancer or at an early stage and treated with success.
Some individuals, such as those with a family history of colon cancer prior to age 60 or genetic diseases such as Lynch syndrome or Familial Adenomatous Polyposis, should be screened earlier. Please discuss this with your primary care provider.
A colonoscopy is considered the most definitive test. Positive results from any of the other tests generally require a colonoscopy.
On the morning of the procedure, an IV will be started and the patient taken to the procedure room. A sedating agent will be given to the patient and, once asleep, the endoscope will be inserted and passed to the end of the colon, called the cecum.
It will then be withdrawn and any abnormal tissue will be removed or, if the tissue is too large, pieces of it will be removed for pathological examination. Following the procedure, it is recommended that the patient doesn’t drive or make complex decisions due to the sedation.
Intestinal gas may cause cramping and should be expelled without hesitation.
If cancers or pre-cancers are present, the patient will be notified how and when to follow up.
And now it gets personal.
My grandfather died in my third year of medical school and my father is a survivor of Stage 3 colon cancer, which required surgery and chemotherapy. I saw their suffering.
I perform colonoscopies to try to prevent needless suffering from a preventable disease. I personally have had screening colonoscopies and will continue. Please don’t put off a colorectal cancer screening from fear or embarrassment.
It’s also safe to come to the hospital; don’t delay your care. Starr Regional Medical Center takes extra steps to ensure a safe environment for your visit, including enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures, daily staff screenings, mask requirements and social distancing in waiting areas.
Get to the bottom of it now if you need a colonoscopy.
David Byrd, MD, is a family practice physician at Starr Regional Medical Center & Athens Family Practice
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.