We humans live in a beautiful place and we are obligated to do more than enjoy it.
We owe it to future humans to preserve it. And we owe it to other species to share it. The good news is, there’s good news.
The Open Space Institute (OSI) just announced its $18 million “Appalachian Landscapes Protection Fund” that will provide grants for land acquisitions and conservation easements to protect wildlife and store carbon in the Appalachian Mountain Range.
Specific to our region, an initial grant of $5.25 million will be awarded to the three-state region that includes Southeast Tennessee and portions of Alabama and Georgia. Guided by a plan developed by Thrive Regional Partnership’s “Natural Treasures Alliance,” local matching funds will also be leveraged from Lyndhurst Foundation, Tucker Foundation, Riverview Foundation and others.
The announcement regarding the OSI grant for our area is exciting. But, while I’m celebrating what’s to come, I’ll take this opportunity to shine the light on three existing projects in our area that are helping sustain our place, as well as the critters who live or pass through here. Each program has been in place for a while, but worth recognizing.
Fort Loudoun Electric Cooperative (FLEC) is a model for conversion of power line rights-of-way into wildlife corridors. FLEC maintains powerlines all over its service area, including some that are located on Cherokee National Forest (CNF) land.
As the national forest here has aged, there are fewer open spaces in the forest, so the FLEC powerline rights-of-way on forest service lands are viewed by wildlife experts as valuable assets.
Several years ago, FLEC collaborated with CNF, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Quail Forever, National Wild Turkey Federation and private citizens to convert over 100 acres into corridors of native grasses.
This is a win-win project. Maintaining native grasses is more efficient and less costly for FLEC than controlling other kinds of vegetation that can grow into the powerlines, so FLEC wins.
The CNF gains new open spaces for wildlife to browse, so CNF wins. Sportsmen looking for places to hunt turkeys win. Last, but not least, the critters win.
Before writing this, I spoke with Jarrod Brackett, general manager and CEO for FLEC, and learned that FLEC implemented a similar project at Fort Loudoun State Historic Area. As Martha Stewart would say, “It’s a good thing.”
The Cherohala Skyway was completed in 1996, providing us with a splendid national scenic byway. But the road also divided the northern flying squirrels of the Unicoi Mountains into two populations, one on either side of the road. Two species of flying squirrels are found here — the southern flying squirrel and the northern flying squirrel.
The northern variety is only found in the Appalachian and Alleghany mountains of Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia. And they are endangered.
In fact, their habitat has shrunk to what wildlife biologists refer to as “sky islands,” located on nine isolated mountain peaks in the southern Appalachians.
The flying squirrels can glide about 160 feet, but the Skyway resulted in a canopy gap. Studies showed the squirrels were not crossing the road. Wildlife experts tell us that confining small numbers to one side of the Skyway is likely to result in inbred and unhealthy populations. Something like that is happening to deer now along I-81 in Virginia.
The Cherokee and Nantahala national forests built what I call “launching platforms” along the Skyway to allow the flying squirrels to glide back and forth across the road. The good news is, the structures appear to be working.
If you are driving the Skyway and notice the poles, you will also notice the absence of mowing under them. That’s to allow vegetation to grow naturally so the poles will no longer be needed in the future. When I worked at the Tennessee Overhill, we would sometimes get questions about the unusual structures, and those asking were always surprised by the answer.
A smaller, but no less thoughtful, project is underway in Etowah. In 2015, the National Wildlife Federation launched the “Mayors’ Monarch Pledge” to entice cities and towns to join efforts to save the Monarch Butterfly because these beautiful creatures are in decline. Etowah’s former mayor, Gene Keller, was among those who took the pledge.
Monarchs only lay eggs on milkweed and the caterpillars that hatch from the eggs only eat milkweed. After the caterpillars turn into butterflies, they will consume nectar from other plants, but they must have milkweed to survive the critical early stages of life.
So, a stand of milkweed along the canal, near the Etowah Depot, is no longer sprayed or mowed.
A few people got a little snarky about the “weeds,” but hopefully they were educated as to the intent. I tell them to consider the “weeds” a Monarch Nursery.
As an Etowah citizen, it makes me proud to see Etowah on a national list of cities doing their part to save Monarchs. As an American and Tennessean, I’m proud to see governments, scientists, philanthropic organizations, private businesses and ordinary folks coming together to sustain our place.
Kudos to the Thrive Regional Partnership, Open Space Institute, and their partners for this exciting step forward.
Linda Caldwell is the former executive director of the Tennessee Overhill Heritage Association. She has served on numerous regional, state, and national boards for organizations that focus on history, preservation, community arts, and rural economic development. She can be reached at lindacaldwell1942@gmail.com
