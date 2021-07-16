I’m just gonna say it: Americans have an unhealthy obsession with their lawnmowers.
It may be the only bipartisan agreement of our time. Americans love an expanse of lush, green, carefully manicured and environmentally-useless grass around their house. And they love to mow, every chance they get.
Many a summer’s day has been ruined by the growl of a neighbor’s mower. And it seems that when one person hears their neighbor mowing, like Pavlov’s dog, they begin to salivate and have to break out their own noisy equipment. It’s an addiction for many.
Not me, of course. I think of lawns as a waste of time and money and they are boring compared to the native habitat that they replaced. I admit that I have a lawn, but we are slowly naturalizing it from the corners inward.
Now that we have an electric mower, at least we don’t waste money on gas, although we spent a king’s ransom on extension cords when we first switched.
I once got reported to the city for failing to mow … luckily, I was able to prove, with a ruler, that the grass was in fact only 11-¾ inches tall, not the illegal 12 inches that I had been accused of. That quarter inch did not impress the city official; I was given the choice of doing the mowing myself or paying for a city employee to do it.
So much for “A woman’s home is her castle” … my castle got invaded by the turf police.
Believe it or not, giving up our lawns and our mowers could help solve several problems currently facing our families and our world. For example:
• Concerned about climate change and wondering what you can do? Look no further than your mowers and leaf-blowers. A commercial, gas-powered leaf blower emits more hydrocarbons, particulate matter and carbon monoxide than any car model since 2000.
Gas lawnmowers cause 5% of our nation’s air pollution. Switching to electric or unpowered mowers and leaf-blowers makes a big difference.
• Worried about droughts and water shortages? Well, listen to this: We use nine billion gallons of water per day for residential watering. Lawn watering uses more H2O than any other crop in the country! If we planted native plants that didn’t require irrigation, we could reduce residential water use by 1/3!
• Afraid that chemicals are getting into your food and water? You should be! Besides what farmers use on food crops, 78 million American households use pesticides and fertilizers on 30-40 million acres of lawn.
Most of the people applying the chemicals are untrained and unmonitored, so there’s no telling how big the problem is. Something that is harmless when used according to the label might be toxic when applied under the “if a little is good, a lot is better” philosophy.
Instead of fertilizer you can plant cover crops, like clover, that don’t need mowing and will fix nitrogen in the soil.
• Wonder how you can contribute to biological diversity? Get rid of the lawn. Any monoculture is an environmental wasteland. Some, such as cornfields, yield food.
Turfgrass gives us no such benefit. Planting a variety of herbs and shrubs will invite butterflies, birds and other critters into your yard. Don’t worry about rats: the snakes will eat them!
And don’t worry about snakes: cats, hawks and owls will also love the new habitat. You can always mow a strip around the house and create a meadow in the further corners.
• Want to save a little money? Ditch the lawn! Americans spend over $28 billion annually on lawn care. Imagine what we could do with that money instead!
• Need that time on the mower to think deep thoughts? Go for a hike or join a yoga class instead. With money you save on water and gasoline, you could build a she-shed or a man-cave to get away by yourself!
• Packed on a few pounds lately? Step away from the power tools, grab a rake, a scythe or an old-fashioned push mower and work off some of those love handles.
Here are some alternatives to lawns, none of them perfect:
• Artificial grass has become popular in the southwest because it looks like grass (at least from a distance) and does not use the limited water resources.
• Rock gardens with little or no vegetation are also gaining favor. Unfortunately, they are not conducive to playing or impromptu garden parties.
• Some people have put gravel where their lawn used to be. Gravel allows water to soak in and doesn’t take much work, but you should check where and how the gravel is quarried to be sure it is ethically mined.
• Paving over your lawn reduces the surface where rainwater can soak in and also traps heat.
If you cannot give up your turf, switching to non-power tools or electric mowers and blowers would be an improvement. Using non-chemical ways to fertilize your lawn would also help.
None of the solutions listed above helps with biological diversity in urban areas. Plastic grass, rocks and tarmac do not attract or support wildlife. Using those options misses a great opportunity to give nature a helping hand.
You can transition slowly, by replacing a square of turf here or there each year, with native plants. Or you can go whole hog and make the change all at once. For the cost of maintaining your lawn for a year, you can probably hire a professional landscaper and buy beautiful native flowers, shrubs and trees that will not require mowing or irrigating.
Like any obsession, making the change won’t be easy. First you have to admit you have a problem. Next you have to commit to changing your behavior. And then, you have to do it!
But once you have freed yourself and your family from the hard work, expense and environmental disaster that is involved with lawn care, you’ll feel like a new person! It will change your life, one blade of grass at a time!
Kathryn Hunter is from McMinn County and holds a bachelor’s degree in Forest Resource Management from the University of Idaho and a Master of Forestry from Yale University. She has worked with the USDA Forest Service locally as well as living and working in natural resource management and protected area conservation in eight foreign countries.
