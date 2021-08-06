A May 1 sense of optimism that the summer might bring an end to the pandemic was based on the approach of almost half of all Americans having been vaccinated and upon lower daily numbers of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
But then it was announced that the new Delta variant of the coronavirus had arrived and the numbers started growing again.
This past spring, in my rural county, we saw a daily average of about 150 active cases fall by late May to four such cases. But since Delta began to spread in May, our numbers surpassed the previous average on Aug. 1 and with no end in sight.
Fortunately, we have only seen four new deaths since May, up from a total of 101 before Delta to 105 on Aug. 1.
Nationally, according to data from the July 30 online edition of the Los Angeles Times, the Delta variant brings bad news, good news, and an opportunity to get serious again with the vaccinations.
The Bad News
• The Delta variant is 56% more transmissible than the original COVID-19 virus and the incubation time is now just four days from exposure to infection.
• At the end of July, Delta accounted for 82% of all new cases; up from 6% in May and 53% in June.
• The daily number of Americans getting vaccinated is down from about 1,000,000/day to about 600,000/day. That’s a reduction from 30 million/month to 18 million/month and will slow down the timeframe to reach herd immunity.
• A radio news source claimed four days in a row of 700,000 vaccinations per day, but I can’t source that number
- The likelihood of exposure and possible infection in the next few months is real for everyunvaccinated person in America and for someamong those that are vaccinated (see below).
• The number of breakthrough cases is larger than during COVID-19. Prior to Delta, the chance of a fully vaccinated person contracting COVID-19 was less than 1% of new cases, but now it is variously reported as 3%, 12%, and even 20 to 25% in this or that region. I’m sure we will get more consistent data in the months to come.
The Good News
• Delta doesn’t seem to be as severe as the original form, especially among the vaccinated.
• Even though the breakthrough numbers are higher with Delta, vaccinations are largely protective for the vaccinated as measured by less severity of the associated illnesses, fewer hospitalizations and far fewer deaths.
Two Interesting Tidbits
• Specific comparisons between the unvaccinated and the vaccinated are stark:
• 8:1 for new cases, 19:1 for hospitalizations and 25:1 for death
• Breakthrough cases vary by the type of vaccination. The percentage of those fully vaccinated that have been infected by the Delta variant are: .27% with Johnson & Johnson; .15% with Pfizer; and .09% with Moderna
Those are very small percentages, but with so many millions of people being vaccinated the number of actual breakthrough cases is statistically (and personally) important.
A Bottom Line
These data suggest that the vaccinations are working, so get vaccinated. There is very little justification not to.
Whatever your reason, if you do not get vaccinated it is now almost certain that you will be exposed and possibly infected with the Delta variant of COVID-19 within the next three months and, more tragically, you will expose and possibly infect those who are are the nearest, dearest and most vulnerable.
You yourself may not get violently ill, but you could cause someone else to get really sick or even die.
To the fully vaccinated: be careful out there. I intend to do as I did three months ago. I will mask indoors when in close proximity to the public and I will socially distance myself as much as is possible while living life as normally as possible.
Others will choose to be more stringent and many will be less so, but each one needs to choose carefully the approach taken.
Mike Womack is a public health educator living in the Athens area.
