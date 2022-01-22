This past week, Judi and I were introduced to a new word game by our daughter, Kara. I’m sure many of you word puzzle solvers have already been trying it. The game is called “Wordle” and consists of a grid with five spaces across by six down and requires the player to fill in a five-letter word in the horizontal squares until the correct word of the day appears.
There is a keyboard at the bottom of the puzzle to enter your letters and if a letter is correct and in the right position, the square turns green; if a letter is in the word but not in the correct spot, it is yellow; and, if the letter is not in the word at all, it turns gray.
If you don’t guess the word after six tries, the game is over. There are no reruns as there is only one word for each day. Folks earn bragging rights on social media if they choose to share their success. The odds of solving the puzzle in one word are far less than one percent, but many folks, including Judi and me, have solved this week’s words in three or four attempts.
This fun new entry into the puzzle market has only been around about two-plus months. It was created by Josh Wardle, a software engineer who just wanted something fun to play with his partner, Palak Shah. They began playing on Nov. 1, 2021, and shared it with some friends. At that time, only about 90 people had attempted it. As of New Year’s Day, over 300,000 players had begun trying their luck.
This endeavor began in the United Kingdom, but, thanks to the internet, has stormed around the world. The correct word is posted early in the day, and for my money, I would wait until one minute after midnight to post that day’s correct answer — reduces the urge to become a puzzle cheater.
Wardle had created two social experiments for Reddit, and because Shah wanted a puzzle she could enjoy, Wardle decided to honor her request. It doesn’t state anywhere if he got the idea from any other source, but there was a semi-popular game show called “Lingo” on television that had different airings in the late ’80s and early 2000s. Game show maven, Chuck Woolery, hosted these gems.
The board set-up for Lingo had five rows across and down and pairs of contestants faced off for money and prizes up to $64,000. Some of the rewards were an Argus digital camera, a Borders gift card, a Cassiopeia pocket PC, and a Croton watch. The rules are too complex to include in this article, but you might enjoy watching an episode on YouTube sometime.
An example of a recent Wordle goes like this: Word number one — plate, number two — track, (the t and a), number three — talon (the t, a and n), and finally the correct word — tangy. As you can see, there are a lot of potential five-letter words. Wardle started with 12,000 and cut it to 2,500 to make solving it easier.
I checked different sites and found there might be as many as 158,390 five-letter words in the English language, though there can be over seven million “permutations,” and I’m still confused over that one. Supposedly, per one source, the most common five-letter words we use on a regular basis are: Watch, water, while, white, whole, and woman.
I have been a crossword fan since high school, and have an app on my phone called Penny Dell Crosswords, which allows me to play three free puzzles daily. They are listed as Easy, Medium and Hard, and are a great way for me to get my mind up and running each morning. I know, being retired is really annoying to those who aren’t.
Of course, there are a gazillion books and online sites for puzzle fans of all ages and abilities. It seems the most popular word game currently is “Words with Friends” — whatever version your phone or other device will allow. This one and “Wordscapes” have over 10 million users. Wordscapes provides over 6,000 puzzles and we have enjoyed playing it with our 7- and 9-year-old granddaughters, who are becoming very word smart.
I discovered the first crossword puzzles appeared in the 19th century in England and were used in children’s games. The first apparent adult crossword, named “Word Cross,” was published in the New York World newspaper on Dec. 21, 1913. The inventor was a violinist turned journalist, Arthur Wynne, who became the guru of the game. It first had a diamond shape, then progressed to the present form much later.
Perhaps the hardest crossword I know of is the New York Times Sunday edition. The editor, Will Shortz, is a word genius, and I will confess to looking ahead occasionally to solve these. Hey, if it’s just me and I’m not sharing anything on social media about how good, or bad, I am, no harm no foul.
Anyway, I hope you will give Wordle a try and see if it makes your day more challenging, but, most of all, more fun.
As for me, I am going to try to contact the old Lingo folks and see if they have any of their prizes left in storage that they might donate to an old columnist. And, I promise not to share them with anyone before one minute after midnight.
Until next time: “The brain is the most complex, challenging scientific puzzle we have ever tried to decode.” — Paul Allen, co-founder of Microsoft
“A puzzle with a solution is a game. A puzzle without a solution is a work of art.” — Marty Rubin, author
Dr. Shelley Griffith is a retired Athens physician who writes this column for The DPA.
