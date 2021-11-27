Recently, I hit pause and took a step back from the intense workday that consumes my life — and my family and friends’ lives, too.
I devoted much time during that period to reflection, recollection and prayer.
I prayed for clarity and affirmation for my current path. Individuals who are called to servant leadership often bear Atlas-proportioned burdens. The needs, demands and stressors of a community can feel like the weight of the world and always come first and, in time, this takes a toll on the wonderful people who bear the load day in and day out.
I recalled a speaker I heard several years ago, whose name I cannot recall. I hope she’ll forgive that and the poor paraphrase, because I was moved by her message to “be well, do good.”
As a true Vol, I have worked always to exemplify the Volunteer spirit, but lately I’ve been disconnected from the people that I serve — I’ve been in board rooms and on Zoom calls, and there it has been so hard for me to see the good that comes from my work and volunteerism — separated from those whom I actually serve.
I reflected on a program from my church in Clifton, Feed His Sheep. Once per week we would cook and box meals, deliver them to people in need and make personal contact with those we served. It was truly an uplifting and humbling experience.
This reflection is what led me to think about Table Graces, a local feeding program in Athens. So, I just showed up on the last Wednesday in October to ask if they needed a hand. Of course, they did and I got put straight to work.
It only took a few minutes to find the rhythm and machination of the process and just like that — I was lost in service. Once the assembly line slowed, I took time to step outside, to place food boxes in vehicles, to see those we were serving. Afterwards, it was noted that we had a record day: 240 meals served.
Not the kind of record we hope to see.
The best day would be when zero food boxes are needed by our neighbors. Until then, there are many of us who can help our friends in need. This experience let me focus on monotonous physical labor all the while making a direct, visible impact on our community and its underserved members.
There it was – uplifting and humbling – that feeling of doing good and being well. It is well with my soul.
My prayer for you this holiday season is that if you find yourself like I did, mired or blasé in the workaday life we tend to lead — or if you are getting caught up in things beyond your control — pause.
Pause and find a way to do good.
There are countless volunteer opportunities in our giving community. Even with all the growth and advancement we’ve experienced in the past few years, we still have many neighbors in great need.
As we stroll into the holiday season, may you remember to be kind, to give if you can and to find some way to do good; it will help you be well.
C. Seth Sumner is the city manager of Athens
