Life is fragile.
If we learn nothing else from this pandemic, we have learned this. Our idea of what our lives consist of, how our lives are lived and how we take care of ourselves has changed, probably forever.
But another part of this lesson is finding out that sometimes humans are the species that is under threat, that our seemingly limitless population could in fact be decimated to a fraction of our current numbers.
It happened to the passenger pigeon in 1914. It happened to bison herds. Once again, nature reminds us that we are not so special and we cannot place ourselves outside of the natural laws. As the old saying goes, “You can’t fool Mother Nature.”
What is life? The Bing search definition is: “the condition that distinguishes animals and plants from inorganic matter, including the capacity for growth, reproduction, functional activity and continual change preceding death.”
Living species include plants, animals, mushrooms, amoebas, bacteria, viruses and, of course, humans. Living things have requirements such as nourishment, water, air to breathe and shelter. Some species, such as humans or rabbits, have an almost unlimited capacity to adapt to a variety of conditions from tropical forests to deserts to arctic tundra.
Others, such as the spotted owl and the red-cockaded woodpecker, have very specific requirements for their habitat. But for any species, if change happens too quickly to adapt, or if their habitat is destroyed, they will be destroyed as well. How can each of us, as an individual, support life?
To live healthy, long lives we all need to have clean air and clean water. It sounds easy, but somehow is not. Many causes of pollution, from farm chemicals to factory waste to forest fires, contaminate our air and water.
Sometimes we do not even realize it is happening or, once realized, we assume the problem has been solved. After all, the Clean Water Act was passed in 1948 and has been modified several times since. The Clean Air Act was passed in 1963. How could we still have situations like Flint Michigan happening?
It is, of course, because passing a law and enforcing a law are two different things. As the photographer Ansel Adams said, “It is horrifying that we have to fight our own government to save the environment,” but in the case of clean air and water, sometimes we do.
Protecting ourselves is just common sense. No amount of profit will keep us alive without breathable air and drinkable water. If we are truly supporting life, we must protect our air and water quality. We must vote for legislation and enforcement that protects these qualities and against any activities that would poison or pollute our air and water; we must resist attempts to weaken regulations that protect us.
Climate change is not a hoax. We can see it happening all around us as weather patterns are becoming more severe, including stronger and more frequent hurricanes and droughts. One positive side of the pandemic was that during the time when most countries were locked down, we saw air pollution dissipating and wildlife thriving due to human activity being curtailed.
We had a real-life experiment that showed us a glimpse of how using less fossil fuels really could improve the environment and possibly reverse the greenhouse effect. We learned that if humans will take the trouble to use less gas and oil, we can change the threat of climate change.
If we are truly supporting life, we must reduce our individual use of fossil fuels and we must also support legislation that promotes alternative, less dirty fuel.
All living organisms, including humans, are part of a larger system. Most people know that we depend on bees, birds and bats to pollinate our crops.
That is one obvious example of our interdependence. But every species has its use within the environment and the loss of any one species would impact us all. Stewart Udall, former secretary of the interior, said, “Plans to protect air and water, wilderness and wildlife are in fact plans to protect man.”
National parks and other protected areas do more than provide humans with the chance to take great pictures: they also provide a wild place where species can thrive and live without the influence of human development. If we are truly supporting life, we must demand that our protected areas remain wild and undeveloped; we must demand the protection of all lives, human and non-human.
The great naturalist and philosopher, Henry David Thoreau, said, “What is the good of having a nice house without a decent planet to put it on?”
It’s just common sense.
Kathryn Hunter is from McMinn County and holds a bachelor’s degree in Forest Resource Management from the University of Idaho and a Master of Forestry from Yale University. She has worked with the USDA Forest Service locally as well as living and working in natural resource management and protected area conservation in eight foreign countries.
