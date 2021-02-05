We lived in Freetown, Sierra Leone about five years after the official end of an incredibly brutal civil war.
The war was started by outsiders from Liberia, prolonged by a weak and corrupt government and finished by United Nations Peacekeeping troops.
The rebels took children from their villages and turned them into killers; they amputated both arms of many youths, supposedly asking “Do you want short sleeves or long sleeves” of the unsuspecting young men whose answer determined if they lost just their hands or their entire arms; they sexually assaulted many women; they caused a war in which 50,000 people died. Other than getting control of diamond mines, it isn’t clear to me what the Liberians hoped to accomplish.
By the time we arrived, Sierra Leone had created an official Truth and Reconciliation Commission that was trying to mend the rifts between families and villages that the war had caused. One day a friend came to my house and told me that a man had moved in just down the road who, during the war, had held a gun to her head and threatened to kill her.
I asked her what she planned to do about it. She said there was nothing to be done because of reconciliation. In the local Kreo language, “De war don don, pees don come” (the war is done, peace has come).
Maybe what we need in our country, before we get to the point of another civil war, is an Office of Truth and Reconciliation that would listen to people and try to raise awareness of their concerns.
Last year was all about COVID and that may be what history will remember best. But for me, it was also a year when I began to realize how little I understood about other people’s situations and fears.
Black Lives Matter showed me that a lot of racial issues are still a problem. Blue Lives Matter showed me how undervalued many of our essential workers feel. White Privilege is real, but it only gets you so far; many white people can’t earn a living wage and resent being called privileged as they starve.
Many men think that women are getting all the opportunities while many women are still hitting up against a glass ceiling, sometimes the ceiling in the basement!
Conservatives did not fully comprehend that many people on the Liberal spectrum were actually terrified of continuing on a path that seemed to be leading away from progress and humanity using Orwellian arguments. And Liberals did not understand that many on the Conservative spectrum believe that going forward in a progressive agenda will cause the downfall of our democracy.
I hope if nothing else, we have gained some awareness that all of these fears are real, whether or not we think that they are justified.
On a hike recently, there was a lovely evergreen groundcover with a bright red berry. My trail buddy reminded me that this humble plant, the partridgeberry, needs two flowers to produce one berry.
It turns out that the twinned flowers look the same, but are structurally very different. Each has a white tube of four petals, but in one flower the pollen-producing stamens are short while the pollen-receiving pistil is tall; in the other twin the opposite is true.
This odd situation ensures that the pollen from one flower cannot fertilize its twin. At their base, the two blooms are conjoined, so that fertilization of both flowers is required to produce the one fruit. It is a very rare structure that requires the two flowers to “cooperate” in order to succeed.
Our country, our towns and our families are like the partridgeberry. We may be very different from each other but we are conjoined and there is no way to survive without cooperation.
Those who think that civil war is the answer have probably not considered the enormous toll that war takes on a country. Soldiers who have gone overseas have seen it. But conflict in another country is not the same as having our own communities destroyed: power cut off; water gathered from Oostanaula Creek because the city system has been bombed; firewood for cooking and boiling creek water collected daily from the park; gas and oil rationed; our own homes unsafe.
You can’t visualize it here because we have avoided this scenario for more than a century.
Seceding from the United States is just as poorly planned. If the mid-western states left the U.S.A. (mid-wexit?) how would they survive economically, surrounded by a foreign country and lacking ports and other infrastructure. Whose taxes would pay for the government benefits that the underpopulated central plains states currently receive such as free education and Medicare?
In the large over-populated cities, how would people thrive without food produced in the farm belt? It doesn’t add up. It doesn’t make sense.
We will probably never reach consensus: the same diversity that makes us strong would make complete agreement almost impossible. And we will probably never achieve a perfect understanding of each other’s fears and beliefs.
But we can aim for truth and reconciliation. We can at least try for a “Live and Let Live” cease fire. We can de-glorify violence, lies and outbursts of rage, starting with our own actions and reactions.
I am not suggesting we let people who commit crimes off without punishment. I am saying no more violence or crime in the name of patriotism or politics.
If my friend in Sierra Leone could forgive a man who had held a gun to her head, then surely I can forgive whoever stole campaign signs from my front yard. We can move on, re-friend all those people on Facebook, start Zooming again with our family and neighbors who we don’t agree with, and get back to being civil to each other.
As my friend would say, “de vote don don, pees for come!”
Kathryn Hunter is from McMinn County and holds a bachelor’s degree in Forest Resource Management from the University of Idaho and a Master of Forestry from Yale University. She has worked with the USDA Forest Service locally as well as living and working in natural resource management and protected area conservation in eight foreign countries.
