To the Editor,
I have received numerous emails in the past few days expressing opposition to toll roads in Tennessee. I agree, I am opposed to mandatory toll roads, too.
Unfortunately, the form letters I have received in opposition to HB321 contain a lot of misinformation which seems to be coming from an organization called Tennessee Stands. HB321 actually removes the word “toll road” from Tennessee code making it impossible for the state to build mandatory toll roads in the future.
Choice lanes are just that. Drivers have a choice to pay a fee to drive on an express lane and avoid the big truck traffic and congestion, or stay in the general-purpose lanes. It is much like a person who goes to the airport and has paid a fee to use the pre-check line and avoid the congestion at security. They don’t have to remove their shoes, belt, cell phone, etc. They paid to avoid the congestion and get to their plane sooner.
The form letters also criticize the "selection committee" mentioned in the bill. This is the committee which reviews the bids and scores the qualifications of the road contractors. This process has been in place for a long, long time and was put in place with lots of input from road builders. Its purpose is to ensure the taxpayers are getting the lowest and BEST bid. Reducing the committee from 8 to 5 members is a good idea in my opinion.
I suggest you watch the archived video of the Transportation Subcommittee meeting on Feb. 8. The bill passed unanimously on a bipartisan vote. Commissioner Eley and I addressed all the concerns expressed in the form letters.
Tennessee will still own the highway, not the contractor. The contractor signs a long-term lease with the state and can use the revenue from the choice lane to recoup their investment. NO company inside or outside the country will own our roads. No country which is on the U.S. sanctions list will be allowed to bid on the roads. Remember, these are NOT mandatory tolls. Drivers have a choice to drive on a choice lane … or stay in the general-purpose lane.
Private investment will free up TDOT funds to address needs in rural Tennessee, widen our interstates, repair our bridges, improve major exits like 408 in Sevierville, and widen and improve I-24 between Chattanooga and Nashville. Without private investment, TDOT’s annual construction budget of $1.2 billion would have to be spent in the four major cities each year to address the serious congestion and safety problems. Rural Tennessee would see none of those funds because the revenue stream from the gas tax is not sufficient to do both. Without private investment, which many other states have approved, the only other option is to raise the gas and diesel tax from 26 and 27 cents to about 50 cents per gallon and then borrow billions of dollars to address the state's infrastructure needs, which are estimated by TACIR to be $26 billion dollars. I cannot support that.
All states, including Tennessee, have a history of public/private partnerships. Even my local county government has public/private partnerships which are working well.
With our population growth and the growing number of EVs who pay no gas tax, doing nothing is not an option.
Rep. Dan Howell
Chairman, House Transportation Committee
Tennessee District 22
