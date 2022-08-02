Election season is kicking into high gear, and if you’re worried about our ability to preserve a livable climate, this is a time ripe with opportunities to make your voice heard.
As members of Congress run for reelection — and as opponents campaign to unseat them — candidates make themselves more accessible in order to get in front of as many voters as possible.
Town hall meetings, campaign events
and online forums will be popping up
throughout the country from now until November.
More than ever, politicians are listening very attentively to their electorates’ concerns and making pledges to address them.
Many issues are competing for their attention — inflation, high gas prices, gun violence, the war in Ukraine — but there are reasons why
climate change is a critical issue in this election:
It’s hot out there, and climate change — caused by heat-trapping emissions pushing temperatures higher — is increasing the severity and frequency of heat waves.
Of all the weather-related deaths in the U.S. each year, heat is the biggest killer.
Here in Tennessee, we’ve seen high temperatures already, and there is much of summer still ahead.
In East Tennessee, we have seen the wild fluctuations in weather that climate change causes; drought followed by too much
rain.
Wildfires no longer have a season; they happen year-round, fueled by climate change-induced heat and drought.
Besides millions of acres burned every year and billions of dollars in damage, smoke from these fires makes people sick and sends them to the hospital.
Heavier rainfall, a result of warmer air holding and releasing more water, and changing weather patterns lead to more flooding that causes the kind of damage recently seen in Yellowstone National Park.
East Tennessee has had very heavy rainfall and the Weather Prediction Center says there is risk of flooding, perhaps as bad as last summer’s floods in Williamson County
As more and more Americans connect
the dots between extreme weather
disasters and climate change, Congress has come under pressure to pass climate legislation.
The hope was that climate policy would be enacted through the budget reconciliation process that requires only a simple majority in the Senate.
Those hopes were dashed, however, when Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), the crucial 50th vote in the Senate, announced that he could no longer support additional spending to fight climate change.
With the road to major climate action through Congress closed for now, the Biden administration has promised more executive action.
These efforts, however, will fall far short of the president’s commitment to cut greenhouse gas emissions 50% by 2030.
Concerned citizens here in Tennessee know that more will be needed in the next Congress to meet our commitment on emissions reductions.
To make that happen, lawmakers need to get the message that climate action must be a priority.
With the possibility that one or both chambers of Congress could flip in this election, bipartisanship will be the key to further progress on climate change.
Advocates, therefore, must engage with lawmakers from both parties.
This is where the people need to show up … literally.
We need to show up at town hall events to share our concerns about climate change and ask what those seeking our vote plan to do about it.
We need to show up at campaign events to tell incumbents and challengers that we’ll support those who prioritize climate change and back strong solutions.
We need to show up, most importantly, at the polls in November, because whether or not you vote is public record, and politicians only care about the concerns of constituents who actually vote.
Pushing the climate issue during election season doesn’t simply affect who ultimately wins that election. In fact, many races are already considered “safe” for one party or another.
Instead, it’s about making sure that every candidate, from any party, understands this critical issue and will prioritize solutions if and when they are elected.
By showing up now, we can lay the groundwork for ambitious climate action in the next Congress.
Madeleine Para is the Executive Director of Citizens’ Climate Lobby, a national advocacy organization focused on climate solutions. David Thomforde is a Citizens’ Climate Lobby volunteer living in Athens.
