This week’s column is dedicated to my friends who have the minds of engineers — nuclear, electrical, civil, industrial and whatever other type of engineer exists.
Your brains are clearly programmed in an entirely different way than mine and I will yield to anything you say about how things work.
I was looking at a can of beans at the store recently and for some reason the weight caught my eye. Though I had previously glanced at it, I never paid much attention to the fact it was a 29 ounce can.
The one beside it was 15 ounces. So why wasn’t the bigger one 30?
As I got home and began rummaging through our food cabinets, I realized how variable the contents were. Weights and measurements have always confused me, but I guess I didn’t know just how different they can be when it comes to the gazillion things we buy for around the house usage.
The National Institute of Standards and Technology, a division of the United States Department of Commerce, is responsible for testing, explaining and confusing us about weights and all things measurable when it comes to food and other goods.
They have printed an online 190 page handbook to tell us how they arrived at the numbers they use. It is up to the manufacturers to decide just how much of a product goes into a container.
Usually, it depends on how much money someone wants to make as to how much goes in. The “point-of-pack” is done at the manufacturer. Wholesale weighing is at the distribution center and retail weighing is at the store.
The weight of a package, no matter the material, is called the “tare” weight.
The “net” is the weight of the actual product. The “gross” is the total of the tare and the net.
The net quantity must equal what is stated on a container’s label — one pound, 10 ounces, etc. There are variations allowed by law which can result in less product than may be stated, usually no more than 3%.
If a certain product is considered “irregular” in its packaging there may be an exception to the variation rules. Examples include cartons of eggs and bulk packages of chewing gum (17 sticks per pack). Really?
Certain items, mainly liquids, can be less than or more than stated depending on moisture content. As long as the level of the liquid is “even” in the container, no problems exist.
I discovered the US Department of Agriculture regulates meat and poultry. The Food and Drug Administration looks out for food, drugs, cosmetics and medical devices. The Federal Trade Commission handles all non-food goods.
The Environmental Protection Agency takes care of pesticides. And the Bureau of Alcohol and Tobacco along with the Tax and Trade Bureau keep watch on tobacco and alcohol products. The states are also allowed to monitor proper weighing of goods. The scales and how they are regulated would take a degree in calculus to figure out, so I won’t be able to enlighten you folks in this article.
After products undergo manufacturing, processing, weighing and loading, they make it to our retail or wholesale facilities. I dare say most of us don’t pay much attention to the weights of what we buy.
If I see a regular package of bacon or sausage, I make the assumption it is a pound or so, pick it up and buy it.
Some of the items in our cabinets made me wonder how the packing people came up with the weights they did. For example, why would a family size box of cereal be 1 pound, 3.5 ounces (and that’s only two-thirds full)? Or who would have thought a large can of Pringles Chips would be 7.1 ounces?
Other goodies I came across are: a box of Goldfish crackers — 30 ounces; a loaf of bread — 13 servings, no weight listed; a box of graham crackers — 14.4 ounces; a bag of Oreos — 1 pound, 4 ounces; colas and bottled water — 16.9 ounces; large container of orange juice — 89 ounces; and a bottle of salad dressing — 12 ounces.
Garden goods, such as mulch or grass seed, are the same way. Why do we need so many cubic feet of something when we are scattering it around a lawn measured in square feet?
Throw the book out when it comes to aerosols and vacuum packed coffee. Don’t even think about messing with gas compression cylinders or what some folks call the “bomb squad” devices. I still want to know who devised a “serving” of something. For instance: six chips, two slices of bread, a quarter cup, one-fourth of a pizza and two scoops of ice cream. After spending time doing this column, when I could have been outside working in the garden or mowing the grass with the big mower that needs about 6.2 gallons of gas, I knew that I was spinning my P225/70R 16 91S wheels in vain, and would never get back this time again. Good luck with your next grocery adventure or visit to your local big box store or gas station. If you don’t pay much attention to anything specific you can rest assured you will have lifted a giant weight off your shoulders.
Until next time: “What science has failed to notice is that the measurement has become more real than the thing being measured.” — R.A. Delmonico
“It is really just as bad technique to make a measurement more accurately than is necessary as it is to make it not accurately enough.” — Arthur D. Ritchie, British chemist
Dr. Shelley Griffith is a retired Athens physician who writes this column for The DPA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.