Inauguration or insurrection? America decides.
By the time this little article is published we will have a new president of the United States — Joseph Robinette Biden Jr., along with his Vice President Kamala Devi Harris.
The inauguration is scheduled for noon on the 20th of January and has been on the schedule since 1937 when Franklin Delano Roosevelt was sworn in for his second term.
Before then it was March 4; can you imagine the stuff going down if the protesters (rioters) had another month and a half to spread more mayhem? I shudder to think.
The theme this year is that the election was stolen by Joe Biden, the Democrats and their fellow conspirators. They put together this elaborate plan to infect the world’s population with a terrible virus which necessitated a large portion of voters casting votes by mail since they were ill, or afraid of getting ill, and couldn’t get to the polling booth.
This supposedly led to massive fraud, illegitimate vote counting and hundreds more conspirators. And they kept it secret. To this day. Amazing.
“They” say that this whole elaborate scheme was hatched by Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Joe Biden and the MyPillow guy, but they also say that these instigators are too dumb or demented to find their way home without a note pinned to their shirts. Does it seem possible that these folks could actually cook up this whole worldwide conspiracy thing and then pull it off? Seems a bit much.
“They” also have said that the coronavirus, COVID-19, is a hoax, isn’t serious and would go away right after the election on Nov. 4.
Masks? Forget it.
“They” also said that President Trump would somehow retain the presidency because he actually won the election. Yugely. “Just wait for it” they said, something big is going to happen.
Whatever “they” say I’m taking with a large grain of salt and a little bitty grain of truth.
At the 2016 inauguration, Hillary backers protested, rioted and scores were arrested, cops were injured.
Move along now, nothing to see here. So, the current quadrennial riots, though reprehensible and unAmerican, are nothing new.
What is new is Mr. Trump’s refusal to acknowledge his defeat, concede to Mr. Biden and attend the inauguration. Every outgoing president since Andrew Johnson in 1869 has attended the incoming president’s inauguration, conducted a White House tour, wrote a nice letter, baked some cookies and was congenial in defeat or at the end of their eight years.
Seems that President Trump is thoroughly convinced that the election was stolen and just can’t bring himself to do this little, decent thing. Petulance as an art form.
The insurrection — I mean inauguration — is on schedule for high noon Wednesday and thousands are expected to show up to protest, riot and “stop the steal.”
False hope springs eternal that they can miraculously overturn the election and keep Mr. Trump in the White house. Four more years!
President Trump, on the other hand, will not attend. Pressing business. Out of town. He’ll watch it on the flat screen. Probably not.
In 2016 when Mr. Trump won the election, Hillary Clinton graciously, through gritted teeth, conceded and congratulated him on his victory. Big smile. Torture.
Now on our split-screens we can watch the very first “virtual” inauguration and simultaneously endure the opening arguments of the dubious impeachment trial of former President Donald J. Trump. Bigly frown. Torture.
So 2021, with all the nail-biting drama of binge-watching Scream!, kicks off with a new president, a new administration, a new Congress, a new impeachment and a new riot.
Oh! Can’t forget that new, improved strain of coronavirus, now can we?
Like the old virus wasn’t enough.
Jock Davidson is an Athens resident who writes this column for The DPA. Contact him at jockdsmail@aol.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.