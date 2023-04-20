In a spectacular example of cutting off their nose to spite their face, Missouri legislators last week voted to defund all their public libraries in retaliation for a legal battle over 300 controversial books. The books were supposed to be removed from school libraries because a small but very vocal group of activists consider the books obscene or pornographic. They aren’t obscene. Many are classics that have been around for years. Others have gay or trans characters. The vote now heads to the Missouri State Senate.
The obscenity, in my opinion, is allowing these radicals to restrict what literature is available to be read by, not only their own children, but everyone else’s kids as well.
The first rule of parenting should be: If you want someone to monitor your kids, do it yourself. Libraries already have regulations about age-appropriate publications. There are already ways for parents to restrict their own offspring from reading books they don’t approve of. No need to create laws just because parents are inattentive or busy.
President Kennedy said: “If this nation is to be wise as well as strong, if we are to achieve our destiny, then we need more new ideas for more wise men (sic) reading more good books in more public libraries. These libraries should be open to all - except the censor. We must know all the facts and hear all the alternatives and listen to all the criticisms. Let us welcome controversial books and controversial authors. For the Bill of Rights is the guardian of our security as well as our liberty.”
Cutting off state funding for public libraries is wrong.
As Newscaster Walter Cronkite said: “Whatever the cost of our libraries, the price is cheap compared to that of an ignorant nation.”
In addition to all the books in the library, small town libraries are also social hubs.
Andrew Carnegie believed that: “A library outranks any other one thing a community can do to benefit its people. It is a never-failing spring in the desert.”
Libraries provide computers and internet access; they maintain teaching resources for homeschoolers of every persuasion; they aid in job hunting; they subscribe to magazines and newspapers; they assist with technology; they answer questions; they provide entertainment; they help with homework; they protect genealogical collections; they offer historical perspectives; they encourage loitering without buying anything; they are a safe haven.
Author Vicki Myron reminds us that: “A great library doesn't have to be big or beautiful. It doesn't have to have the best facilities or the most efficient staff or the most users. A great library provides. It is enmeshed in the life of a community in a way that makes it indispensable. A great library is one nobody notices because it is always there, and always has what people need.”
Banning books is never a good idea. Remember what happened when our own School Board banned the practically-forgotten classic “Maus”: The publicity generated from our small town returned "Maus" to the international best-seller lists and made every hormone-driven teenager want to read the book. Instead of removing "Maus" from our notice, banning it set it firmly in the must-read category.
If the Missouri State Senate votes to defund the public libraries, the libraries will undoubtedly enjoy a renaissance of donations that they haven’t seen since they were built. But that’s not the point. A state that would defund its own libraries is showing how little it thinks of the people it is supposed to be serving.
Republican President Dwight D. Eisenhower advised us: “Don't join the book burners. Don't think you're going to conceal faults by concealing evidence that they ever existed. Don't be afraid to go in your library and read every book.”
He's right. Hiding unpleasant or controversial books does not make the topic go away; it only makes sure that the public is uninformed about it. It is no more effective at changing reality than closing your eyes. Book banning perpetuates the misinformation being distributed by proudly ignorant people. It might eliminate the chance to call a truce and try to understand each other better. To attempt censorship by closing one library, or worse, all libraries, is just plain obscene.
Author Libba Bray said: “The town without a library is a town without a soul. The library card is a passport to wonders and miracles, glimpses into other lives, religions, experiences, the hopes and dreams and strivings of ALL human beings, and it is this passport that opens our eyes and hearts to the world beyond our front doors, that is one of our best hopes against tyranny, xenophobia, hopelessness, despair, anarchy, and ignorance. Libraries are the torch of the world, illuminating the path when it feels too dark to see. We mustn’t allow that torch to be extinguished.”
Even Albert Einstein, the scientist whose Theory of Relativity explained the structure of the universe, once said: “The only thing that you absolutely have to know is the location of the library.”
