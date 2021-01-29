In 1896, socialites Harriett Hemenway and Minna Hall began hosting tea parties in Boston for their rich and influential friends with the sole purpose of convincing women to stop buying hats that were decorated with bird parts.
At that time, not only feathers, but wings, heads and entire birds were used on the massive hats that were in fashion. A woman going out for the evening might wear several tall ostrich plumes in her hair. I am sure they looked fabulous, but the problem was the environmental cost.
More than 5,000,000 birds per year were slaughtered just to supply the North American hat market. When Harriett and Minna learned about the destruction, they did what society ladies back then did best: they served tea. And they were relatively successful in their mission.
Within a few years the issue of unmanaged bird hunting rose to national attention. In 1903, President Theodore Roosevelt designated Pelican Island, Florida as the first federal bird reserve.
In 1918, the Migratory Bird Treaty Act made it unlawful to “pursue, hunt, take, capture, kill, possess, sell, purchase, barter, import, export or transport” any migratory bird species.
And back in Boston, the ladies at the tea parties decided to form a society for people who love birds, naming it in honor of the most famous wildlife artist of their time. They created the Boston Audubon Society.
John J. Audubon had already passed away when the first Audubon Society chapter was formed. He was an avid student of birds and had the ambition of painting every bird species in America. He came pretty close, considering that fewer species were known and America was smaller in his day.
In 1830, at the age of 35, he published “The Birds of America.” This was an incredible book, measuring 39” x 26” and filled with hand-colored, life-size prints of 497 species of birds. At the time of its printing, copies sold for as much as $970. In 2010, one of these first editions sold for $11.5 million.
His system was to find and study birds in the wild, kill them and then study some more. Finally, using wire, he would pose them in natural attitudes, and paint them. In his heyday, he was painting a bird per day for his book.
Today the Audubon Society is dedicated to education, policy and bird habitat conservation. It works with governments, groups and private landowners to ensure that important bird areas are protected and managed in an ecologically responsible way. Its members around the world tend to be bird watchers and nature lovers.
Another important group doing waterfowl conservation is Ducks Unlimited. This group was founded about as far from a tea party as possible: out at a fishing camp.
In the 1930s, duck hunters observed enormous declines in waterfowl populations. This was at the time of the same drought that caused the dust bowl. There was already an organization called More Game Birds in America Foundation that was trying to hatch and release game birds out to the prairies.
But this was not enough. Wealthy hunters Joseph Palmer Knapp, John Livingston, Arthur Bartley and Ray Benson convened an “executive” meeting out at the camp to decide what could be done. Knapp pushed for something huge and based on science.
From that camping trip came the 1935 International Wild Duck Census, which surveyed much of the duck habitat in Canada and the United States. The results led to a shift in duck conservation from managing hunting to managing habitat.
They also changed their name. They became an international organization and wanted to name it, simply, “Ducks,” but in Canada every organizational name was followed by “Limited.” Since the purpose of their group was to not limit waterfowl, the name became Ducks Unlimited.
Today, Ducks Unlimited uses scientific practices to restore grasslands, watersheds and forests. They work with landowners on private land, but also buy “fixer-upper” land and then resell it once it has been restored.
The organization has been responsible for securing nearly 440,000 acres under permanent protection for waterfowl habitat. True to its origins, 90% of its members are hunters.
Birdwatchers and duck hunters might not be obvious allies, but in fact they are all interested in maintaining vital ecosystems that provide food, shelter and nesting areas for wild birds. And when habitat is protected for birds, all other associated species benefit too.
If you are like me and live within city limits, it might seem impossible to help international bird conservation, short of writing a check. Many of us keep bird feeders filled and dutifully put bells on our cats’ collars, but feel we could do more, especially this year when so many of us are stuck at home.
Here is our answer: The Great Backyard Bird Count! Every year people around the globe participate in this bird census for four days. The concept is the same as for the human census.
On the specified days, people all over the world identify and count birds in a particular place in order to give an idea of current population and distribution. By counting at the same time, the same birds won’t be double-counted.
Last year, 268,674 people from every country in the world counted 27,270,156 birds during the four-day study.
Audubon Society sponsors it here in the USA. Participation is free and there are bird identification apps and counting apps to make it easy. If you are a teacher or a parent, this is a fun educational activity.
No matter who you are, the change of pace will be interesting. You can count in your backyard, the school playground or out on a hiking trail. You can count for 15 minutes or four full days. You decide.
This year the Great Backyard Bird Count is Feb. 12-15. You can sign up at www.birdcount.org
Learning to identify birds and contributing to the century-old bird conservation movement will make you feel proud as a peacock. And afterwards, have a cup of tea.
Kathryn Hunter is from McMinn County and holds a bachelor’s degree in Forest Resource Management from the University of Idaho and a Master of Forestry from Yale University. She has worked with the USDA Forest Service locally as well as living and working in natural resource management and protected area conservation in eight foreign countries.
