In my lifetime I have met thousands of people.
They come from all different backgrounds and each one has/had an interesting story to tell. I have also found that the everyday routines of our existences can turn on a dime depending on what curveballs are thrown our way.
A longtime friend of ours, June Riggs, a native Athenian, has had some adventures that have led her to new awakenings and challenges on her journey of life.
She was in Florida years ago, snorkeling one day in murky waters, and heard some “squeaking and clicking” sounds. Suddenly, she found herself eyeball to eyeball with a bottlenose dolphin that had apparently picked her up with its innate sonar.
This “wonderful creature chose me to share a life-changing experience with her, in the wild, totally free.” And, for Riggs, that “was the beginning to the rest of my life.”
That was also when she became “Dolphin” instead of June. For those of us who have known her for decades, it was a bit hard to call her by her new moniker. However, it has become easier over time and now sometimes folks have to stop to remember her real name. Engaging in healthy activities her entire life, she has played many sports and has a passion for softball. She has been involved in law enforcement, been a landscape designer, professional dog trainer and an events coordinator. For the past five-plus years she has been employed at Little River Trading Company near Maryville, as their hiking and adventure leader. For many years, hiking with two close friends in the Great Smoky Mountains on long and short trails and taking gorgeous photos of all things in nature, Dolphin said her spirit was renewed every time she hit the trail. They dubbed themselves the “Three Amigos,” and have put thousands of miles on their boots since.
In early 2017, after turning down a chance to become the Appalachian Trail’s first woman chaplain, a decision that left her “heartbroken,” she was diagnosed with breast cancer.
With her typical strong will, she opted for major surgery and began not only medical healing, but emotional rejuvenation as a means to resume her “new normal.” Dolphin wanted to develop something that would help her own situation, but could possibly assist others going through cancer treatments and recovery. Because of her love of the outdoors, the idea of “Hiking for Healing — bridging the gap to a new beginning” — was born.
The official “birthdate” of this endeavor was April 17, 2017, which coincided with the date of her surgery. She believed that the idea — H4H for short — was a “sweet, spirited child.” The concept would lead to many hikes with other survivors over the last four years that have created bonds and memories for a lifetime. Since its inception, H4H has taken hiking adventures on 27 different trails, mainly in the Smokies, with a few virtual ones during 2020 and early 2021 nearby in Athens. These have included about 175 hikers, who have tallied over 7,700 miles — calculated by multiplying the trail mileage by number of hikers.
Starting in 2017, Dolphin and the program have been featured at conferences, on talk radio, and on WBIR, WRCB and WTVC television. News articles in various publications have been spread around the area.
In April, 2019, a major decision was reached between Dolphin and a few friends that H4H should apply for 501c3 status. After this was granted, a board of directors was selected, by-laws were developed and the organization has been full steam ahead ever since. A special “dolphin with a hiking stick” logo is present on flags and other apparel. A small group of dedicated folks gathered for a fourth anniversary hike just a few days ago.
One interesting fact is that H4H doesn’t solicit membership. The mission is to help cancer survivors, families and friends through outdoor adventures. Those who have been on hikes pass the word on to others. Some hikes are beginner in nature and others, for the serious trekker, are more strenuous.
Dolphin reflects: “I love to hike. When I look back at the mountains I have just hiked, while driving home, the feeling of accomplishment is unmatched by anything else I have ever done. The oneness with the forest critters, the beauty of nature at its best, the photos taken and so much more, make me love the challenge of the hike.”
The blessings that have been given to so many folks by Hiking for Healing are immeasurable. For those of us who enjoy the outdoors, by driving through forests, hiking, canoeing, rafting, just sitting peacefully by a mountain stream, or gazing over the beautiful blue haze of our beloved Smokies, we are grateful for people like June “Dolphin” Riggs and her team. And, as many of us will always believe, life doesn’t get any better than that.
Dr. Shelley Griffith is a retired Athens physician who writes this column for The DPA.
