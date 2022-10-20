I read with interest Rep. Dan Howell’s opinion on Amendment 1 in a recent DPA.
Amendment 1 is not neutral on unions. It hampers unions from collecting dues from people who benefit from union representation. Amendment 1 allows workers to receive higher wages, have a safer workplace, seniority, paid vacations, a seat at the table without paying their fair share.
Rep. Howell states Tennessee’s strong economy is because of right to work. How is a worker making union wages bad for our economy?
Rep. Howell also said non-union wages outpaced union wages; he states non-union wages rose 2% higher than union wages. Non-union wages are not higher than union pay. I don’t doubt they rose 2% more, but they still lag behind union wages.
I also saw on local news a representative of the Chamber of Commerce voicing a negative opinion of unions. Chambers of Commerce are a collective of businesses to promote their interests. Do they not want union wages spent in their businesses? How many local businesses would the Chamber allow to be members without paying their dues and fees, but that is exactly what Amendment 1 does to unions.
I am a third-generation union member. While I don’t agree with everything my union - United Steelworkers - does, I am thankful they are in my corner fighting for better wages, insurance, paid time off and a safer workplace.
