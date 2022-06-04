There are a lot of reasons to be stressed out this week: There have been 14 mass shootings since the Uvalde massacre last week, Ukraine is getting worse, gas prices are climbing, hurricane season is starting, Roe v. Wade may get overruled and Nancy Pelosi has been denied communion.
Nobody could blame you if you were feeling anxious. So, I invite you to come with me on a guided imagery exercise. Let’s go back to my childhood summer place where problems from the outside world would only occasionally infiltrate our summer.
Close your eyes. Imagine that you have been traveling across country for five days, a station wagon full of two parents, four kids and a dog, pulling a cantankerous trailer, no radio, no AC, just mile after mile of unrelenting middle-American desert and prairie.
But today, you will arrive at “The Lake.” The excitement inside the car is palpable. Turning off the narrow highway onto the dirt road, you drive past the Simonson’s farm, through the woods, and over the “corduroy” cattle grid. We are almost there. The driver stops the car so the kids and dog can get out and sneak-run around the final bend to surprise the waiting grandparents, “Gaga” and “Gampy.”
Do you see the old red wooden cottage sitting on a hill above the shore? The only landmarks are two oaks that Gaga and Gampy were married under in 1918. The cabin was probably rustic when it was built, but by the 1960s and 1970s, it was downright primitive: No electricity, TV or phone, no indoor plumbing. Appliances like the stove and fridge ran on propane. There were two outhouses, each with two seats. I never knew why. Don’t breathe too deeply here. Outside the kitchen was the iron water pump that the kids loved to operate, up and down, up and down until finally water came splashing out into the enameled tin basin. Can you hear the pump handle squeaking? Do you feel your muscles straining? Can you feel the pioneer spirit as you get back to the basics?
Imagine that your four cousins, your best friends in the whole world, are already there waiting for you. Anytime someone yells the codeword, “Haystack Sullivan,” all eight of you come running from wherever you are to pile into the canvas hammock, arms and legs every which way. Imagine an entire month where you are not bored or sad for even one second. Take a deep breath, can you feel how fresh the air is? Take another breath and relax, relax. There is always something to do and someone to do it with: Rowboat races, swimming, walking to the mailbox on the highway, croquet, horseshoes, taming chipmunks, clearing brush. Gaga would gather us around and read to us, sometimes classics, sometimes her own books, and we would listen to every word. On rainy days we would wind up the Victrola record player and listen to “The Moo Cow Moo,” “The William Tell Overture” and “The Peer Gynt Suite.” We would melt crayons over candles, making works of art. And we would play “Authors” using homemade decks that included Gaga (children’s lit) and Gampy (math textbooks).
It’s evening now, can you hear the loons calling across the lake? Look hard, you might see them.
At night it was so quiet, so dark. The girls slept in a dormitory room known as “Blue Heaven” above a storage garage: Bunk beds and a double bed, a pot-bellied stove for cold mornings, kerosene lamps, a chamber pot for dark-night emergencies. The boys were fewer and mostly younger so they slept in the main cabin with the adults. Sometimes someone would buy a treat in town, and come back to spread the word that there would be a secret gathering of the kids that night. It was always held in Blue Heaven, and the boys had to risk discovery as they snuck out of the window. Usually, we would eat the treat within five minutes and then the boys would sneak back.
The Lake is near Hayward, Wisconsin, a touristy place known for its Native American and Lumberjack heritage. Besides all the tourist shops, one boasting a wooden Indian with a recorded voice trying to tempt you into the store, there was the dairy (wonderful ice cream), the laundromat (a necessary evil), a bakery, the Musky Museum in the shape of a fish and, best of all, the Moose Café filled with dioramas of taxidermied wildlife playing poker and boxing.
Once per summer, we would go to the all-you-can-eat Lumberjack cook shanty. The food was served family style on enormous platters. Can you smell it? The main courses didn’t interest the kids. We only cared about the unlimited quantities of glazed donuts and apple pies. Making no apologies for our gluttony, we tried out different strategies for cramming the most food into our bellies: Fasting for a day or two to have an empty stomach; overeating for several days to stretch our middles to the max; or overeating for two days, then fasting leaving us with distended but empty paunches. We always got our money’s worth.
Eventually our time would be up. We would usually get back to California just about time for school to start. We didn’t have time to be sad about leaving, and of course, we always knew we would go back the next year to our grandparents and cousins in our little cabin in the woods.
As with most childhood places, The Lake has changed. The red cabin has been replaced with a lovely, large lake house complete with indoor bathrooms and electricity. The wedding oaks were cut down. Gaga and Gampy as well as my parents’ generation are no longer with us. But at night, when I can’t sleep or I am really stressed out, I can close my eyes and go back to our little piece of heaven on Lake Windigo. It’s like I never left. Inhale, exhale. You can open your eyes now.
Kathryn Hunter studied forestry at the University of Idaho and Yale University. She has worked with the USDA Forest Service locally as well as living and working in natural resource management and protected area conservation in eight foreign countries. She is the author of “Random Thoughts for a Friday Morning: A Collection of Contemporary Essays.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.