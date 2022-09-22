The first day of fall is upon us! The leaves are changing color. There’s a slight chill in the air. Pumpkin spice is the flavor of the season. We’ve moved past the laid-back summer, and now it’s the season of football, fun, and maybe even romance.
Here are several romantic fall date ideas that bring out the best in the season and in your relationship:
1. Go to a pumpkin patch. Select a pumpkin. Take it home and carve it.
6. Listen to your favorite old songs and dance around your home.
7. Take a scenic walk.
8. Go camping.
9. Go apple picking in an orchard.
10. Take a scenic train ride.
11. Take a scenic drive to see fall foliage.
12. Go to a fall festival.
13. Go for a hike.
14. Watch a scary movie.
15. Go for a bike ride.
16. Host a game night with friends and family.
17. Take a day trip.
18. Have a picnic either in a park or in your backyard.
19. Go for a wine or cider tasting.
20. Go horseback riding.
21. Stargaze and see who can find the most constellations.
22. Rake the leaves like adults. Jump in the leaves like kids.
23. Sit in front of a fire and read a book out loud together.
24. Go to a high school football game.
25. Movie marathon/binge-watch your favorite TV series.
26. Go on a local history tour.
27. Take a painting class.
28. Have a bonfire in your backyard and make s’mores.
29. Go on a fall getaway weekend.
30. Take part in a First Things First Virtual Date Night!
Conversation Starters:
1. What makes you the happiest?
2. What’s worse? The barista getting your order wrong? Or finding a motorcycle in a parking spot you thought was empty?
3. What food best describes your personality?
4. What are your five most important personal values?
5. What kind of physical touch best says “I love you” to you?
6. If you could only eat one food for the rest of your life, what would it be?
7. Who is the person currently alive that you most want to meet right now?
8. What is your favorite type of romantic gesture?
9. What crazy thing do you want to try someday?
10. What’s one thing I can do to improve our relationship?
Now is the perfect time to get adventurous by exploring your community and creating quality time with each other. Playing together is part of staying together. This can be a season of deeper intimacy in your relationship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.