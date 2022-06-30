“Those of us who are physicists understand that the difference between the past, the present, and the future is nothing but a stubbornly persistent illusion.” Albert Einstein
A friend of mine believes, if I continue to write these brief essays, eventually I will start writing repetitively. This is only my fifth (l think), and I’m already having some difficulties remembering whether I wrote something or just thought it. Her suggestion is that I write only about stuff happening now, which would eliminate the problem. I am going to take it one step further by writing about something that will happen in the future. Actually, about something that only might happen in the future. You see, my friend and counselor is hoping to take an extended hiking trip along the Benton MacKaye Trail, and I’m going to write about that.
From Athens, the closest point on the BMT is the bridge that crosses the Hiwassee River near Reliance. That is the lowest elevation along the almost three hundred mile length of the BMT, which stretches from Springer Mountain, Ga., to the northern boundary of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The Benton MacKaye Trail Association is seeking National Scenic Trail status for the BMT, which would make it the 12th trail to achieve that distinction. Our U.S. House Rep. Chuck Fleischmann is one of the sponsors of House Bill #7884, the “Benton MacKaye Scenic Trail Act.” If passed, the Act would provide the BMT with funds for maintaining the trail and possibly for purchase of the 15 miles along the BMT that are privately owned.
My personal relationship with the BMT began last summer. I had been hiking every trail I could in the Cherokee National Forest but was beginning to dream of connecting my hikes to one another. One day last July, I found myself at Lost Creek Campground, about seven miles along a gravel road beginning at Highway 30, peering at a map stretched out on a picnic table by a visionary fellow whose trail name was Citico. The man had charisma and inspired me to love the BMT before I had knowingly walked a single step upon it, other than the three-mile stretch from Childers Creek to Big Bend. That very day, I walked from the campground down to the creek and then toward Reliance. You need to do it, too. It’s easy, beautiful, and guaranteed to at least have you thinking about doing a more challenging hike. Since then, I’ve had a face-off with a large boar near the Joe Brown Highway. I’ve climbed 700 feet up to the top of the ridge line above Towee Creek so many times it’s become easy, not because I’m in such great shape but because I know exactly what to expect. I’ve meandered along the Kinsey Highway looking for its intersections with the BMT. That’s enough for now.
My two attempts at staying overnight on the trail have not been as successful. When I was in college, my buddies and I made several three- to six-night jaunts along the Appalachian Trail, lugging fifty pounds or so of canned chili, sardines, and ignorance. My resolve has weakened in the interval. Last spring, I went up the BMT from the Ocoee with an unbalanced pack and a 66-year-old left knee shaped like a U by an old basketball injury and decades of running, playing tennis, and pick-up basketball on concrete. I was a dead man walking after three miles. I did love the long night in the wilderness, but I would have loved it even more if I had been lowered to the campsite by a helicopter.
A few months later, I gave it another shot. I pitched a tent right beside the water at Lost Creek Campground and took off up the ridge and onward for the entire sultry summer afternoon. I arrived back at the campground an hour or so before sunset. I sat beside the creek drinking coffee and reading until it was too dark to continue. There was only one other campsite occupied and not a sound emerged from it. I sat and listened to the darkness for another hour. Then I crawled into my tiny tent. My hot breath seemed to be sucking the tent into my lungs. I knew I wouldn’t sleep. My truck was about five yards away. I had entered the tent at 10:01. At 10:07, I was on the way back to Athens.
Our minds have been formed by the experiences, visions, and convictions of every human civilization that has come before us. The onslaught upon our collective consciousness (and unconsciousness, as Dr. Jung would insist) by strip malls, social media, playing it safe, and James Patterson novels doesn’t amount to a hill of beans in the long run. Our souls are not trapped by modernity, are not so compromised that they can’t be nourished by wildness, the unpredictable, and by powerlessness.
In the evenings, I sometimes open up the thru-hiker’s guide to the BMT, spread out my maps, and imagine myself taking the paths I hope my friend will be walking soon. I believe she will bring back an old, mysterious story for everyone she knows to hear. When you write about the future, no one can prove you wrong.
Stephen W. Dick is an Athens resident and was a teacher at Athens City Middle School (then Athens Junior High School) from 1989 until 2005.
