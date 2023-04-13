Recently, I was reading about the Amazon (river not company).
Although most of the Amazon Basin occurs in Brazil, it is so huge that it also spreads into parts of Colombia, Ecuador, Venezuela, Peru, Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana. The entire Amazon Basin is 2.4 million square miles, which is about equal to 3/4 of the contiguous United States. At 4,000 miles long, the Amazon River is second longest in the world. The area is known as “the lungs of the planet” because of the amount of oxygen produced and carbon dioxide absorbed by the plants in the largely-undisturbed tropical rainforest. In addition, there are floodplain forests and savannas in the basin. Approximately 10% of all known species occur there, and of course, with such a vast area of unexplored environment, there must be many unknown species of plants and animals as well. The Amazon ecosystem is threatened by logging, mining, cattle ranching and soy bean farming.
We’ve all seen those pictures of naked native people pointing their arrows at the plane flying overhead, ready to defend themselves against intruders. Those people still exist, at about the same level of development. At least 350 ethnic groups have been identified in the Amazon, with about 60 of them being classified as isolated or “uncontacted.”
Uncontacted no longer means unaware: They know the modern world is out there, but the tribes have decided to avoid contact. Most of these isolated indigenous groups maintain a semi-nomadic hunter/gatherer lifestyle. Survival is a daily struggle, so often individual rights as we know them are nonexistent in order to prioritize what’s best for the tribe. Men do men’s work, women do women’s work, children do children’s work and anybody who can’t keep up risks being left behind. Modern medicine, formal education, careers and lifestyle choices don’t exist for them. Life is as it has always been. They paint their bodies and wear feathers and hunt with poisoned arrows. Some of them also practice a form of population control known as infanticide, which is exactly what it sounds like: They kill infants who might pose a threat to group survival. Knowing that the mother will have to carry her children and devote precious resources towards their care, some tribes only allow healthy newborns to live. Preemies, one or both twins and infants with disabilities are either killed or abandoned, usually at birth. Older children who develop problems might also be killed. Some tribes have a two- or three-child limit per couple, so even healthy newborns might be eliminated.
Brazil adopted a new constitution in 1988 that was considered the gold standard for Indigenous People’s Rights. For the first time, indigenous cultures were treated as permanent lifestyles, rather than something needing modernization. The birthright of tribes to traditional lands was protected without expiration, making it illegal to sell, encumber or mortgage traditional land. Specifically, indigenous people have the right to language, social organization, customs, beliefs and traditions, and it is the responsibility of the national government to protect these rights. Removing any Indian (including children) from their land is prohibited. Missionary work among the isolated groups is currently banned, since missionaries, by definition, would be going there to make changes. Removing vulnerable children had been a practice of some missionaries in the Amazon, but is now illegal. By implication, infanticide is protected.
Using their constitution as an excuse, Brazil allows infanticide to continue. The feelings of the parents and the fate of the children are tribal matters. The loss of some children is accepted by the government as collateral damage in the fight to protect the endangered cultures, and if this seems a bit excessive, well that’s just how it is. It makes one shudder, just thinking of the children being killed in the name of protecting old traditions.
But while you contemplate Brazil’s inhumanity, save a shudder for our own country. Are we really so different? Our own Constitution was written more than 200 years ago, and the 2nd Amendment, allowing individuals to own guns, was written in a completely different context than today. Back then, the most modern firearms could only fire a single shot, there had just been a war so states needed to maintain strong militias and families depended on wild game for their sustenance. Guns were a necessity of life. None of that is true today. Today guns are killing our children. In 2021, guns were the leading cause of death of children. In 2022, 6,000 Americans under the age of 17 were killed or injured by guns including suicides, murder and accidents. On March 27th of this year, a mass shooting at a school in Nashville killed three students and three faculty. March 27 was only the 86th day of the year, but this was the 130th mass shooting of 2023.
Why does this gun violence continue to happen? Instead of enacting responsible regulation of guns and gun owners, some politicians are willing to let a few kids die as long as an obsolete, out of context and probably misinterpreted amendment to our constitution remains protected. Our governor was among them until recently.
One of the victims in Nashville happened to be a close friend of Gov. Lee’s. Hypothetical becomes personal when you can actually visualize the person who died. He is finally proposing some legislation that could help keep track of all the guns in our society. He signed an executive order strengthening background checks for gun purchases and he is calling on lawmakers to enact a “red-flag” law that would restrict people with a record of violence from having access to guns.
It is a start, but it is not enough.
As long as unlimited, unregulated gun ownership is valued more than human life, our children will not be safe. Killing kids is infanticide, no matter where you live.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.