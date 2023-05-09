When the Chattanooga paper ended home deliveries, I began going to the library to read newspapers two or three times a week. I’ve developed a morbid fascination with one of them, the Wall Street Journal.
The financial expertise of its editorial staff lurks disingenuously behind its slick-but-still-on-newsprint “what’s good for business is good for America” pablum, complete with a guilt-free pass to opulence. My favorite parts are the travel tips, boasting of accommodations no sophisticate would dare ask the price of, and the real estate listings, properties a single-digit millionaire could only dream of. Recently, while perusing the amenities of multi-starred hotels, I stumbled, in the midst of the lonely crowd, upon an old friend.
It’s called a boutique hotel these days and sports a trendy restaurant and a party platform upon its rooftop. From there you can watch Ponce de Leon along its final sprint to Peachtree and into the overwrought heart of Atlanta. Its ancient steel pyramid of a sign remains heraldic — Clermont Hotel (on the anxious internet, it’s more often hailed as the Hotel Clermont). The marquis at street level is a shade more specific — Clermont Motor Hotel it’s known as there. Next year, the Clermont will celebrate her 100th birthday, having gone from riches to rags and then back to riches. If you call today, you can make reservations for as little as $150 a night. By today’s mid-town Atlanta standards, that’s slumming.
In the spring of 1977, I arrived in Atlanta on a Greyhound bus with $100 in my pocket. l was 23 and my life had come to the first of several dead ends. I had come to the big city from Kingsport, where I had been living with my parents while nursing a torn ACL. Back then, they didn’t operate on those unless you were a professional athlete. My spirits began sinking like a stone. My psychiatrist said what you need to do is get out of this sleepy little town and go to a big city where you don’t know a soul.
There, he continued, you’ll have to struggle just to survive, and you’ll forget all this stuff that’s dragging you down. Scales immediately fell from my eyes upon hearing the best prescription I’ve ever been given. I filled it as soon as possible. I did have one friend in Atlanta, but I promised myself I wouldn’t contact him until I had established myself, so to speak.
So I wander out of the bus terminal, pick a street at random and start walking. The street is Ponce de Leon (more properly “Ponce”) and, as soon as I emerge from the downtown towers, I can see the Clermont sign. Picking my way through a gauntlet of liquor stores, check-cashing outfits, and liquor stores that cash checks, I feel like people are looking at me and trying to figure out a way to con me out of something. What? Well, the hundred dollars, I guess. All the concrete traps the heat so it feels like mid-summer already. Pushing through the door into the Clermont lobby, I prepare to savor the air conditioning. There is an air conditioner, a loud one, but only the fan is operational. Its humid output drops fronds from the slumping ferns encircling the room. The desk clerk tells me it’s $40 a week. He says he can give me a room on the first floor. I don’t want that, I tell him. I want to be on the top floor where I can see everything. That would be the fourth floor, the clerk says. I can put you there. How much is that, I wonder. Forty dollars a week, he says.
Now l’ve got $60 left. I ask him if the elevator works. He says it has been today. When its door opens, the floor of the elevator is a couple of inches higher than the floor of the lobby. I push the button for the fourth floor. Nothing happens. I push it again, harder. Slow down, buddy, the clerk implores. You gotta give it time. And, kid, before you go (l feel like I’m in a movie when he calls me kid, and that’s a good thing, a great thing), you can see a lotta stuff on the first floor, too.
When I get into my room, I immediately plop down on the bed. At least here the air conditioner works. The air is like a glass of cold water that makes your sinuses ache like eating ice cream too fast. There is an odor in the room you don’t associate with water. It’s not bad, but it’s not good either. The curtains are closed. As I open them, I realize they are the source of the smell. But who cares? Just beyond the glass is Atlanta, all of it. And, already, just an hour after getting off the bus, I own my little square of it, for a week anyway, and as long as I’m in my room, nobody can con me out of that other $60.
Of course I don’t stay in the room for more than a few minutes. I don’t just want to see the city, I want to touch it (To be continued).
“People like us, who believe in physics, know that the distinction between the past, the present, and the future is only a stubbornly persistent illusion.” — Albert Einstein
I don’t know if I believe in physics, but I believe the rest of it.
