It’s hard to watch your child hurt. This can uniquely apply to your teen navigating a breakup. But teens often want space. Especially when processing heavy feelings. How do you move toward them constructively as a parent? It can be tricky.
“You just broke up? I didn’t even know you were together!” - Exasperated Parent, 2022.
Three Things To Remember:
First, the part of your teen’s brain that controls what’s referred to as “executive functioning” is not done developing. This region of the brain governs impulse control, emotional control, flexible thinking, and self-monitoring, among other “higher order” processes.
Obviously, these areas are front and center as your teen tries to work through a breakup. Remember, these areas aren’t fully developed. Expect your teen to have racing thoughts, emotions that may be difficult to describe and control, impulsive behavior, and an inability to think long-term or put the breakup into perspective.
Secondly, teens are comfortable with technology, and their relationships often develop on digital platforms. Translation: You might not be aware of the depth of your teen’s relationship because much of it grew via text, FaceTime, and social media. Don’t underestimate your teen’s feelings because they didn’t have a “traditional” dating relationship like you did at their age.
Parents are often confused by their teen’s outpouring of emotion or their glacial numbness after a breakup with a person the parents rarely saw. It’s tempting to downplay the significance of a relationship because it lacked “typical” dating practices. Times have changed. It’s not uncommon for relationships to begin digitally, grow digitally, and even end digitally with an emoji-filled breakup text. It’s all real for your teen.
Third, your teen may be acting like it’s the end of the world because this breakup actually ripples through their whole world. It’s not uncommon for teens who are romantically involved to be in many of the same classes at school, sit together in class and at lunch, be involved in the same extracurricular activities, go to the same youth or volunteer groups, and share the same friends. From your teen’s perspective, their entire life just got complicated and awkward.
Two Things You Can Do:
Be there. Not in a we-live-under-the-same-roof way. Be intentional about being around your teen. Be observant and available. This can help you keep an eye on how they’re handling the breakup without having to ask a lot of questions. Are they eating and sleeping? Staying on top of schoolwork? Are they texting so angrily they might shatter their screen protector? All good things to know.
The main benefit of being around your teen and making yourself available is that teens usually talk when they want to, not when we want them to. Tell your teen you’re there for them and willing to do anything you can to help. Then, it’s often a matter of proximity and patience.
Our parental reactions in these situations are to want details, to want to fix everything, or to be our teen’s “friend” during a hard time. Your teen may not be interested in any of that. It’s okay. Be there and be the parent.
The second thing you can do is exercise some self-awareness. (And then maybe some self-control.) Are you angry at this heartbreaker? Are you heartbroken because of your own fondness for them and this relationship? (But they were PERFECT together!) Are you thrilled because you kinda didn’t like this teen or this relationship anyway? Careful. These feelings can disqualify you from being a source of support in your teen's eyes.
Make sure your thoughts and feelings are in check so you can be the parent your teen needs.
One Thing To Avoid:
In a word, minimizing. Don’t minimize your teen’s feelings. (You’re too young to understand love. You don’t even know what commitment means. You weren’t together long enough to be heartbroken.) Don’t minimize their relationship. (You weren’t even that serious. There’s plenty of fish in the sea. You’re going to date plenty of other people.) Don’t minimize their ex. (I never really liked them anyway. They weren’t good enough for you. I knew they were trouble.)
Listen, some of this might be absolutely true. Is it helpful to your teen when they feel raw after a breakup? (Talking smack about their ex might seem like a surefire way to start a conversation with your teen. But what happens in two weeks when they’re back together? Awkward. It happens.)
You can’t protect your teen from heartbreak, but you can walk with them through it.
It’s been an immense pleasure writing this column for the previous 22 months. Beginning next week, Lauren Hall, the President and CEO of First Things First, will take over writing the weekly installment. Thank you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.