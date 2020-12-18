There are a lot of wonderful things about nature during the winter: the sandhill cranes are back, the holly berries are ripe, snow is in the air.
But there is one mystery that I have never before explored and decided to investigate this winter. That question is, of course, how DO those reindeer fly?
Although the eyewitness account of eight tiny flying reindeer pulling Santa’s sleigh was introduced in 1823 in the poem, “The Night Before Christmas” (written by either Clement Clarke Moore or Henry Livingston, Jr., depending on who you ask), it wasn’t until Coca Cola reminded everyone about them in the 1920s that the idea became accepted as fact.
And with the introduction of the 9th reindeer, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” in a 1938 song written by Johnny Marks, (sponsored by Montgomery Ward) the Christmas tradition of reindeer pulling the sleigh around the world was fixed in our minds.
But what else do we know about reindeer?
Reindeer, or caribou as they are also called, are pretty amazing animals in many ways. They are not tiny at all! They are large deer that live in arctic and subarctic regions of North America, Europe and Asia. The largest herd is in Siberia with up to 1 million animals.
Although they are related, reindeer have some important differences from other deer. For example, they are the only deer species where the females have antlers.
Reindeer antlers are flattened and they branch off of a single “stem.” Only the moose, which is not a deer, carries a larger rack of antlers than the reindeer relative to its size. Another interesting fact is that the males and females cast their antlers at different times of the year: typically, the males will cast theirs off in November, while the females will carry theirs until spring.
Trivia quiz: if Santa’s reindeer still have antlers on Dec. 24, why does #9 call herself Rudolph?
Reindeer are well adapted to their frozen environment. They actually have two coats of fur. The undercoat is soft and wooly while the outer coat is made up of long, hollow hairs.
The hollow spaces are filled with air, which provides added insulation and also makes the deer more buoyant for swimming (and logically, also for flying). Even their hooves are hairy, which keeps them warmer as well as giving better traction (on slippery rooftops?).
Reindeer have specially evolved noses that warm the air they breathe so that by the time it reaches their lungs, it is warm enough. They also have an extremely good sense of smell, so that they can find food buried in the snow (and cookies on plates for Santa?). They have excellent eyesight as well and can see well into the UV range.
In Labrador, Canada vast herds of caribou migrate 3,000 miles. They can travel up to 40 miles per day. The huge Siberian herd migrates about 750 miles twice a year.
As with many species, climate change is threatening reindeer. Reindeer depend upon food being available at the same time every year; their life cycle is based on this natural schedule. But the warming climate is changing the time when some plants are growing, disrupting the traditional calendar for the reindeer.
Also, as northern locations warm up, other deer species have started overlapping with reindeer, competing for scarce food. An adult caribou eats approximately 9-18 pounds of vegetation per day. In the winter, they may even eat lichen.
Healthy adults are pretty safe from predators, but calves fall victim to golden eagles, wolverines, wolves and bears. In the tundra, blood-sucking insects, like mosquitos and flies, are another threat. An adult reindeer might lose as much as one quart of blood per week from insect bites during certain seasons of the year!
Many caribou and reindeer are wild, but there have been domesticated herds since the bronze age. Reindeer are an important traditional source of food, clothing, transportation, shelter, milk and antlers to people around the arctic circle.
Some of the months of the Inuit calendar are named after events in the life cycle of reindeer. One month is called “amiraijaut” which means “when velvet falls off of caribou antlers.” In certain parts of Norway, the Sami people have exclusive rights to herd reindeer, based on their traditional practice.
In Alaska, there is a 4-H program for raising caribou.
I asked a Norwegian friend of mine if there are traditional names that people call their reindeer, like Dasher or Dancer. She told me that reindeer are not pets and they are branded or have their ears notched to identify them.
Even domesticated herds of reindeer are half wild. Typically, the herder will train one male to be the leader and that reindeer will help guide the rest of the wilder animals. Typically, the leader’s nose does NOT glow red in the dark.
In normal animals, a team of reindeer can pull a sleigh about 12-15 miles per day. Even considering all the time zones in the world, using an estimation of about 100 million houses waiting to get a delivery on the same night, I have to assume that Santa’s team goes a little faster than normal.
In fact, after researching the subject and looking at every angle, I have arrived at the most scientific conclusion available: How do those reindeer fly? It’s magic!
Kathryn Hunter is from McMinn County and holds a bachelor’s degree in Forest Resource Management from the University of Idaho and a Master of Forestry from Yale University. She has worked with the USDA Forest Service locally as well as living and working in natural resource management and protected area conservation in eight foreign countries.
