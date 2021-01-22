Over my lifetime, I have found the English language confusing, frustrating, yet fascinating.
My high school sophomore English teacher, Mrs. Allison, was so demanding, especially when it came to diagramming sentences, that not one student admitted liking her. But, I have carried her lessons in the writing piece of my brain for over five decades.
My senior year English teacher, Mrs. Samuels, could not have been a sweeter person and helped me develop my more creative side. My Tennessee Wesleyan freshman English professor, Mildred Archer, was the quintessential “you will know this when you finish” instructor.
That memory has caused me many grammatical nightmares over the years. And she, like my high school instructors, did manage to get the most out of my essay writing efforts.
I have been a dictionary reader for decades. Old words, new words, made-up words and phrases are so much a part of any writer’s life. A word a day, as a former fraternity brother of mine opined, would be worth a lifetime of knowledge.
Early in each year, the Oxford English Dictionary, around since 1884, updates its over 600,000 word creation with new words, sub-entries and phrases. In the early 1990s, a CD-Rom was developed in order to reduce the 22,000 page, 10 volume printed set to a much more manageable, user-friendly form.
I want to share some new additions from 2020 with you. Interestingly, a number of the over 500 new words have been around a long time, but are just now getting the OED stamp of approval.
For those of you who are language buffs, I encourage you to go online and enjoy some fun new items. Herewith, some that I found interesting.
• all-dressed — usually denotes something food related, such as a pizza with all the toppings.
• back-sass — insolent or cheeky remarks especially to someone in authority.
• bogosity — the quality or fact of being bogus. Falseness.
• bug-out bag — a suitcase or duffel packed with essential items for use in a sudden emergency or departure.
• code-hopping — in some alarm systems, the act of changing codes frequently.
• code-speak — deliberately ambiguous dialogue. Jargon.
• cookie duster — a full mustache over the paper lip.
• gong show — a situation marked by chaos or incompetence.
• gypster — a person who degrades or cheats others.
• kitchenalia — cooking utensils or other items associated with a kitchen.
• love-bomb — any excessive demonstration of affection; to gain trust or loyalty.
• pincho — Spanish for a small appetizer or snack.
• pitchy — related to singing. An unsteady pitch or off-key.
• silentially — through or by silent action.
• skim-read — action of reading a text in a rapid manner.
• tat — as a noun, a tattoo. As a verb, to mark up.
• take the bikkies — Australian or New Zealand term for winning a game or a competition.
I can identify with a number of these over my lifetime: some back-sass that didn’t end well; sometimes using code-speak to confuse my teachers; lots of pinchos every day; being a tad pitchy; wearing a smaller form of cookie-duster for years; and living in a gong-show environment at various times in my life.
I hope all of us will continue to learn new things and especially new words each day of our lives. We don’t have to use them a lot, but isn’t it fun to be able to impress our friends with our knowledge?
Until next time: “Learning is a treasure that will follow its owner anywhere.” — Chinese proverb
“I personally believed we developed language because of our deep inner need to complain.” — Jane Wayne, author
“The greatest enemy of clear language is insincerity.” — George Orwell
Dr. Shelley Griffith is a retired Athens physician who writes this column for The DPA.
