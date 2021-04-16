A misunderstanding by the nurse led to his birth certificate reading Steventhen William Holt.
What his mother, a mentally challenged teen of 18, was trying to say was Steven then William, but the error was made and the name was recorded Steventhen. This was part of an amazing story of love and grace presented at Full Circle’s Annual Benefit Dinner held last Thursday evening.
For those of you that don’t know, Full Circle Medical Center for Women is an Athens based healthcare center that provides medical services regarding reproductive health. As noted on their website: “All medical services are administered by licensed professionals. Full Circle provides a safe and confidential place to obtain medically accurate information about your pregnancy and other sexual health concerns.”
More than 200 attended Full Circle’s Annual Benefit Dinner held at The Barn at Faith Farms. The evening was emceed by Julie Ladd, the executive director for Full Circle. Cayce Rountree, the board chair for the Full Circle Board of Directors, greeted the crowd and Jon Lattimore, board member, gave the invocation.
Kasey Thompson, a former volunteer for Full Circle, sang a few songs during the dinner, which was catered by Front Porch Catering. The guest speaker was national pro-life speaker Steventhen Holland. His testimony had the crowd on the edge of their seats: the challenges he faced as a mixed-race child growing up in Whitwell; the challenges his adopted family faced when human services thought it best to place him with another family; the success he had in sports all the while not knowing why his birth mother had left him with another family.
There wasn’t a dry eye in the house, as Steventhen told of tracking down his birth mother and eventually meeting her at a facility in Georgia, which was all captured on video tape and shared with the group. His birth mother, Glenda Sue Holt, had become pregnant after being gang-raped by five men and was being pressured to abort her baby. She decided instead to flee the facility and have her son.
Through a series of miraculous events, interventions by others, a family willing to save and eventually adopt the borderline malnourished baby, the world now has the ministry of Steventhen William “Holt” Holland, founder of Broken Not Dead Ministries.
Despite the brokenness he has experienced, he travels the country, sharing his own “Broken Not Dead” story! He has seen first-hand how one’s life can be impacted by someone else being vulnerable and courageous enough to share their brokenness.
Steventhen’s unrelenting passion to see brokenness transformed to wholeness was the foundation that launched Broken Not Dead Ministries!
In addition to his unique story and speaking abilities, Steventhen Holland is also a Contemporary Christian artist and worship leader. He has currently written and recorded 18 songs, which can be streamed or downloaded on every major digital music platform.
Full Circle’s Annual Benefit Dinner was free to the attendees and made possible by the sponsors of the evening, which included Rogers Sauceman Law, PLLC, Mrs. and Dr. David Myers, Tennesseed Erosion Control, American Bedding Manufacturing Inc., United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties, The Barn at Faith Farms, Warren and Jackson CPA, Mrs. and Mr. Jamie Gray, Toomey and Baggett Eyecare Clinic, PLLC, Joel Webb with Integrity Sound Solutions, Earth Psalm Photography, Clearwater Baptist Church, Kidzcare Pediatrics, The Dycho Company Inc., Coker Millwrights Inc., and Bargain Barn.
Full Circle Medical Center for Women continued their fundraising efforts with a Night of Worship with Steventhen Holland which was held last Friday evening at Ascension Life Church. Steventhen led the crowd in worship and ministered more of his testimony.
Full Circle Medical Center for Women is completely funded through the generosity of the local community. All their medical services, education and material goods are provided free of charge to their clients.
Anyone interested in supporting Full Circle can make a financial donation online at their website: https://fullcircleforwomen.org/
Full Circle Medical Center for Women is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization in the state of Tennessee. All services are confidential as allowed by state law and free of charge.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
