Remember the story of Chicken Little?
He was minding his own business when a pine cone fell on his head. Based on that evidence, Chicken Little starts to yell, ”The sky is falling! The sky is falling!” Going to warn the king, Chicken Little convinces Ducky Lucky, Goosey Lucy, Turkey Lurkey and others to go along.
Eventually they meet up with Foxy Loxy, an unrepentant carnivore, who couldn’t care less about the sky and lures the admittedly stupid and excitable birds into his den.
At the end of the story, we leave Foxy Loxy enjoying a sumptuous meal of roast fowl.
Chicken Little has become a symbol of gullibility and fearmongering.
I imagine that climate change deniers think of the rest of us like Chicken Littles: running around in a panic crying, “The earth is warming, the earth is warming!”
But with all due respect, they would be mistaken. It would be much more accurate to compare us to Noah: knowing that the world was about to be destroyed, building his own ark and trying to warn his friends. Imagine those friends laughing off the warning, saying, “Ah Noah, you sound like Chicken Little! Lighten up!”
A recent study of attitudes and beliefs of Americans found that 6% still do not believe in climate change and another 9% accept that climate change is real, but deny that human activities are a significant cause.
In another study of 30 countries, 29% of Americans say they are not worried about climate change. This was the highest percentage of all the countries surveyed.
What would it take to convince Americans of the danger and the urgency?
Some people still say there is not enough scientific evidence, but seriously? Have they been paying attention? For several decades there has been a growing body of scientific data that points toward a devastating climate change looming in the not-so-distant future.
Others claim it is impossible to predict the future. Yet predictions from earliest warnings about climate change have started to come true. The ice caps are melting, the temperature is getting warmer and storms are getting more frequent and more severe.
In spite of hearing that most climate scientists worldwide believe that climate change is happening, and that humans are a major cause of it, some people do not trust the source of the information.
Fine. Trust is in short supply these days. But who would you trust?
Dolly Parton? She said, “Disrespecting the Earth is like being ugly to your mama.”
Neil deGrasse Tyson? He said, “Nature is the ultimate judge, jury and executioner. You can argue all you want but if nature doesn’t agree with you, you’re wrong.”
Bill Nye The Science Guy said, “Proof isn’t even the word — it’s overwhelming evidence. .. the stakes with respect to climate change and the world’s population are huge.”
Pope Francis said, “Leaving an inhabitable planet to future generations is, first and foremost, up to us… it has to do with the ultimate meaning of our earthly sojourn.”
The American Association for the Advancement of Science, the National Academy of Sciences, NASA, the United Nations Environmental Program, Science Magazine and National Geographic Society all agree that humans are a major source of the greenhouse gases that are causing climate change.
Think about what Pope Francis meant: we are just borrowing this planet from the next generation. It would be immoral to allow it (or cause it) to be destroyed when everyone around is warning us what is happening. If we care about the next generation, and the next one after that, then we should care about climate change and do everything we can to prevent it.
If you don’t believe the scientists or Dolly Parton, just look out your window or at your TV! The evidence is right before your eyes on the nightly news! What more do you need?
How about the impact on the environment? After Noah went to all the trouble to save every living organism on earth, are we really willing to watch as species after species goes extinct because of climate change? Are we willing to be one of those extinct species?
Climate change does not impact all people equally. Although Americans create more than our share of the greenhouse gases, people living in poor countries will be the first to suffer. Entire countries are threatened. Environmental justice calls on each of us to do our part.
One friend told me that the apocalypse is coming, so why bother trying to save ourselves? Well, I don’t presume to know what God has planned, but I do know that generation after generation has wondered if the apocalypse was upon them, and they have all been mistaken.
We should still be able to avoid the final disaster. After all, God helps him who helps himself.
Some people are in denial from pure terror. Such a future is unimaginable. They are hoping it is all a bad dream. Like people who wait until the wildfire has completely surrounded them before they try to escape.
But letting fear paralyze us is not an answer. In fact, it is the surest way to catastrophe. Being prepared is the answer.
OK, enough talking about ethics and morals. For those still unconvinced, think about money. Every year as storms, floods, droughts and fires get more and more severe, our government spends incredible amounts of money just trying to clean up after the disasters.
Families lose their homes and all their worldly possessions time and again. Wouldn’t that money be better spent preventing disasters in the first place?
What would it take to convince you?
Chicken Little got it wrong about the sky falling, it was just a pine cone. But scientists from around the globe are not wrong: the climate is changing, humans are causing a huge amount of the change and if we don’t do something right now, we risk our own and our children’s future.
Don’t tell me to lighten up!
Kathryn Hunter studied forestry at the University of Idaho and Yale University. She has worked with the USDA Forest Service locally as well as living and working in natural resource management and protected area conservation in eight foreign countries. She is the author of “Random Thoughts for a Friday Morning: A Collection of Contemporary Essays.”
