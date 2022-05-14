This week I have been working on a project which is my amateur, cheapskate version of “Kintsugi.” I found a large leaded glass window on the side of the road that had been abandoned because it had a few cracks in it. I cleaned it up and painted the cracks with metallic gold paint to highlight them. It has already been installed in one of the windows in my house.
I have a niece to thank for the knowledge of Kintsugi, a Japanese way of repairing broken ceramics. It is a craft that is more than 500 years old, and is as much a philosophy as a way to fix things. The word means something like “mending with gold.” The seams of broken plates and bowls are fitted back together, and decorated with gold leaf. Instead of hiding the cracks and missing pieces, Kintsugi celebrates and emphasizes the imperfections. Its rough and tumble history makes the piece more valuable.
Kintsugi is also about broken lives. The same philosophy used with ceramics applies to people and even countries. Our experiences, even as they break us apart and create cracks in our well-being, add to our value. The idea is to make repairs that do not hide the past, but embrace it. The idea is to make something that was shattered whole again. I think our country needs a Kintsugi-master to add some gold to our fissures.
I suppose every generation has asked, “Has it ever been this bad before?” And I am asking now: Has it? It seems like everyone in America is holding grudge upon grudge with no attempt or intention to ever end it.
The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines grudge (noun) as “a feeling of deep-seated resentment or ill will.” Synonyms include spite and malice. Not a very appealing thing, and yet, we grab a grudge and hold onto it at the drop of a hat (You dropped the hat … No you did). Grudges are persistent and harmful to both the grudger and the grudgee. Because they are all-consuming, escalating and often unreasonable, grudges can result in serious health issues. High blood pressure, stomach ulcers, heart problems, anxiety and depression are just a few of the documented ill effects of holding a grudge.
Resentment and revenge are not unique to humans. Many animals, wild and domesticated, have been observed to display grudge-like behavior. We’ve all heard stories of dogs or horses who were abused by someone, and forever after would snarl or buck when that person came near. I once had a cat who became racist after a single incident: A blind African friend was visiting us in Uganda and accidentally stepped on our cat. No lasting physical harm was done, but from that day forward the cat was suspicious of Black people. A very inconvenient grudge for a cat living in Sub-Saharan Africa!
Crows, ravens, cows, chimpanzees and elephants all have long memories filled with real or imagined slights. Most of the stories of animal grudges are just that, undocumented anecdotes. But they are fairly common, making me think there is at least some merit to them. Tigers seem to be especially patient when it comes to doling out revenge to poachers, sometimes waiting days or weeks for the guilty hunter to return before attacking him. At least one flock (or “parliament”) of crows not only learned to identify and harass researchers who were putting bands on their legs, but the adults taught subsequent offspring to recognize the bad guys. Crows have also been observed holding trials for other crows who have behaved badly. Apparently, camels can have fatally bad tempers if they have been abused.
A volunteer in an Aquarium in Boston got on the wrong side of an octopus and whenever she approached the tank, the octopus would squirt ink at her. Nobody else was treated to this display. The volunteer went away for a while, during which time the octopus calmed down, but as soon as the woman returned, the ink display resumed.
Species who hold grudges tend to be highly intelligent with strong memories and aggressive behavior. Humans who are prone to long-term resentment often demonstrate jealousy, low self-esteem and negativity. A collective and individual sense of unfulfilled entitlement, along with a lack of expectation of courtesy or emotional control makes America the epicenter for grudge-mongering. Humans hold one significant advantage over other animals: Internet! We don’t have to be contented with roaring our displeasure across one little slice of the savanna. No, we can spew hatred and one-sided bias around the world thanks to the magic of technology! Whether we are telling truth or lies, are justified or unreasonable doesn’t matter anymore. No matter the risk to our personal health or our national health, we persist! Whether it affects us or not, we have an angry opinion!
Seriously, has it ever been this bad before?
Ironically, the one opinion that most Americans share has to do with the war of northern aggression … not our 150-year-old war which apparently remains controversial … no, I mean Russia invading Ukraine. More than 75% of Americans support our government’s actions regarding Ukraine.
That kind of agreement is more or less a miracle in today’s socio/political climate. We have broken a lot of the mutual trust and respect that used to keep us united. Before we damage our country beyond repair, I suggest we indulge in some Kintsugi. Apply a little Golden Rule to salve our wounds. Not forget, but forgive each other. We cannot and should not hide our differences or the issues that threaten to shatter our democracy. But we have to find a way to mend the damage while celebrating the journey. Going forward, we must paint some gold on the cracks and forge a society even more valuable and viable in the future than it is today.
Kathryn Hunter studied forestry at the University of Idaho and Yale University. She has worked with the USDA Forest Service locally as well as living and working in natural resource management and protected area conservation in eight foreign countries. She is the author of “Random Thoughts for a Friday Morning: A Collection of Contemporary Essays.”
