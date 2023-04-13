I saw three legislators last week breaking rules and creating trouble and playing to the emotion of the moment, but did not represent in any way the will of the people of the great state of Tennessee.
That their emotional pleas were heartfelt was obvious, but legislatures should not be operating on emotion currently felt. That's not why we elected them. Allowing a very small minority to upset the majority is breaking the rules and these rules have been working effectively for a long time.
It's funny how it's almost always the young and hot blooded who seem to demonstrate passionately without regard to rules or law while the more mature and experienced wait and think before they act. Maturity in our representatives will always bring better results.
I simply need to look at the U.S. Congress to see the disaster being created by an emotional media influencing a weak-kneed Congress.
I was proud to see the Tennessee legislature react like they did. Why do we care what the rest of the country thinks? Our state does not owe anything to anyone else except for the citizens of Tennessee.
I moved here because I love the way this state governs itself. It is a proud and noble example for the rest of the country. Let them follow our example!
I believe the vast majority of America does not want gun control. Only the intentionally-created fear by our dishonest media seems to embrace the notion that trampling on the rights of every man (or woman) will somehow fix what is obviously not a gun problem but a serious mental health issue. That is the real problem needing to be addressed.
