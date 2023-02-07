It appears the new Athens City Council members have given considerable attention to the city’s logo. That’s an interesting top-of-mind choice. I thought local governments were consumed this time of year with budgeting for the next fiscal year.
It’s not unusual for governments to freshen up seals and logos from time to time, but stating the effort is intended to sweep away vestiges of a former city manager makes it look petty.
For the life of me I don’t understand why the “Must Change the City Logo Right Now” advocates admitted it. They could have complained about the use of negative space. Or font weights. Anything other than a dislike of the previous city manager. It screams middle school.
Some council members were perturbed that the former city manager created a logo without community input. I can understand that, but I have no idea how the current council solicited community input either.
To be fair to both, I would rather have a hemorrhoidectomy without anesthesia than develop a logo with community input. I understand why the new Athens City Council kept the process in-house. But, to then claim it was done with community input? Puuulease.
I was working for the Tennessee Overhill Heritage Association (TOHA) when it hired a firm to create a style guide that included a logo as well as colors and typefaces for stationery, promotional materials, websites, trade show displays, and more.
The company we hired told us that it would not work with a committee of more than three people. I ran drafts by the TOHA Board to solicit input and the board approved the final product. Having guidance from professional designers with no personal ax to grind made for an objective process. Having a board that valued outside expertise helped too.
As “Logo-Gate” played out in Athens, city council members threw around terms like seals, logos, and brands. But I wonder if some of them might be confused about the difference between seals, logos, and brands.
A city seal is typically designed to look timeless and serious — something to put on stationery that makes the city look as solid as a bank and as important as the Pentagon.
It’s what you send to grantors, other government agencies, and lenders.
A city logo is basically a graphic that says something about the place. It can be livelier than a city seal, but it should support the city’s brand.
A brand is different from a logo or a seal. And, it is far more important. You cannot draw it on a piece of paper. A city’s brand should communicate an image that the city hopes to project. Since the slogan for Athens is “The Friendly City,” I assume that is the brand Athens wants to put forward. But brands are shaped by more than slogans.
Jeff Bezos, CEO/Founder of Amazon, says, “Your brand is what other people say about you when you’re not in the room.”
I saw the new Athens logo in The Daily Post-Athenian. It is crisp, and could be considered a good design. Unfortunately, the process that led to its creation is bad for the city’s brand. The decision to prioritize a logo when a city is in transition is not a good look either.
One could argue that including an image of shaking hands on the previous City of Athens logo made the design “too busy,” but the Athens City Council’s official act to remove the handshake between white and black hands is bad branding any way you slice it.
Athens is not alone when it comes to design challenges. The City of Etowah’s official seal or logo is nothing to write home about. The seal is historically inaccurate because it states the city was chartered in 1906. The L&N Railroad established Etowah as a township in 1906, but the city was not chartered until 1909.
As for Etowah’s logo, it could stand a redesign. In fact, I think the City of Etowah would benefit from a comprehensive style guide developed in cooperation with a professional design firm. But, since Etowah is working on its budget for next year, I don’t expect the Etowah City Commission to veer off onto issues like color theory or negative space.
I do not recall Etowah ever having a slogan, but the city has managed to survive so far without one. There was an attempt to create one in 1981. Etowah was gearing up for the Diamond Jubilee and somebody decided the town ought to have a slogan. So, a contest was created for that purpose — a process I would describe as “community input on steroids.”
I was working for the Etowah Arts Commission at the time and we were asked (more like “sentenced”) to select the winning slogan. We reviewed scores of God-awful entries and ultimately refused to pick any one of them. I still giggle when I remember Jere Miller’s tongue-in-cheek suggestion, which was “Etowah — Where It’s Always Been Done That Way.”
To wind this up, I understand “Logo-Gate” is somewhat resolved. Existing graphics on City of Athens vehicles, signs and such will be updated over time to match the new seal. It remains to be seen if the damage to the city’s brand is resolved in the near future.
Linda Caldwell is the former executive director of the Tennessee Overhill Heritage Association. She has served on numerous regional, state, and national boards for organizations that focus on history, preservation, community arts, and rural economic development. She can be reached at lindacaldwell1942@gmail.com
(0) comments
