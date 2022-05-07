This week I had planned to write about wildflowers.
Then a leaked Supreme Court draft decision implied Roe v. Wade, that recognizes a women’s right to choose abortion, may be overturned. The draft is several months old, so it might not reflect the eventual outcome of the hearings.
But it gives pause to think that something that has been established as a right for 50 years and supported by 60% of Americans could suddenly be nullified.
I believe everyone, male or female, should have the right to all medical (and cosmetic) decisions about their own body. My body, my choice. This includes abortion, vaccination, end of life decisions, organ donations and ugly tattoos. There will be consequences to my decisions but it should be my choice.
I will also point out that outlawing abortion is not the same as eliminating abortion. Look at alcohol and drugs: making something a crime just invites bootleggers, drug cartels and illegal abortionists to thrive.
Before Roe v. Wade, abortion was illegal in most states, but girls and women still went to extraordinary and often dangerous lengths to get them. In places like Texas, pregnant women could cross the border into Mexico, often traveling alone in order to keep their condition a secret.
They would know to go to a certain alley, knock on a certain door and ask for a certain person. There they would be taken into a back room and on a dirty, unsterile cot, someone who may have resembled a butcher more than a doctor would “help” them out of their difficulties.
Other girls and women tried to perform abortions on themselves. Many of these botched abortions resulted in a lifetime of problems or infertility. The worst of them resulted in the death of the woman.
To this day, approximately 47,000 women around the world die of complications from illegal abortions every year.
If you have seen a poster with a coat hanger that says “Never Again,” and you have wondered what it means, it refers to a wire coat hanger which was supposedly the surgical instrument of choice for back alley abortionists. Use your imagination.
Legal abortions have become very safe medical procedures. Access to legal abortion is more than a moral or medical decision. Reproductive justice is a civil rights issue.
It disproportionately impacts marginalized women: teenagers, immigrants, refugees and women of color. Rich women will always find a way to get an abortion, but for the poor or powerless, making abortion a crime will impact their lives significantly.
Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett has said that since adoption is so easy now, there is no need for abortion. She is a wealthy white woman in a stable relationship, whose job and family would not be threatened by an unwanted pregnancy. It shows a breathtaking lack of understanding of the lives of many American women.
It is reminiscent of Queen Marie Antoinette telling the French peasants, rioting because they did not even have bread to feed their starving children, “Let them eat cake.” Another rich woman without a clue.
US Department of Agriculture estimates that raising a family in a middle-class American home costs approximately $13,000 per child, per year. Economically, a child can be a devastating burden.
Ironically, Mexico and Canada now offer safe, legal abortions, but to cross the border you need a passport card which costs $30 and takes at least eight weeks to acquire. Not an option for a poor woman on a strict timeline.
There is an assumption that women who choose abortion are somehow enjoying the process, kind of a girls’ night out at the abortion clinic. Ridiculous! In response to a question, Pete Buttigieg eloquently pointed out that a woman who has a late-term abortion had already made the choice to have that baby and only an unexpected medical problem would have compelled her to make a heartbreaking decision for an abortion.
To eliminate abortions, we need to eliminate unwanted pregnancies, and that means educating kids, male and female, before they become sexually active. Leaving sex education to others, or assuming your child won’t have sex before marriage, is both naïve and a serious dereliction of duty. If you are a parent, it is your responsibility.
Here is a short checklist:
• Have you explained to every child over 10 years old the science of how babies are created?
• Have you emphasized that even one time could result in pregnancy?
• Have you talked honestly with your kids about temptation, hormones and peer pressure?
• Have you given them skills to get out of an uncomfortable dating situation?
• Do they know they can call and you will always come to pick them up?
• Have you explained about birth control options and resources for more information? Have you offered to accompany them to the doctor to get birth control?
• Do the boys understand that “no” means no? Do the girls realize that when they giggle nervously as they say “no,” it may be misinterpreted?
• Have you talked about how to avoid sexual predators? Do they know that “stranger danger” isn’t just for little kids? Do they know that it isn’t always strangers?
• Have you made it clear that even taking all precautions, a girl could still get pregnant and, in that case, you would support her rather than shame her?
If you haven’t already educated your kids on all these subjects, get busy. Let’s eliminate unwanted pregnancies through education, not legislation.
Americans pride ourselves on our individual liberties. We would not let the government, or our neighbors, tell us who to marry, what to name our kids or what career to pursue.
Why would we ever allow the government or other people to dictate our medical decisions, especially when it does not impact anyone outside our own family?
If a woman chooses to keep a baby or put it up for adoption, that is her choice and I respect it. If she chooses to have an abortion, that choice is equally deserving of respect.
Kathryn Hunter studied forestry at the University of Idaho and Yale University. She has worked with the USDA Forest Service locally as well as living and working in natural resource management and protected area conservation in eight foreign countries. She is the author of “Random Thoughts for a Friday Morning: A Collection of Contemporary Essays.”
