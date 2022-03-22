Team Athens adopted “Our Why” a few years ago. If you have visited City Hall, you have seen this statement hung with care on the walls. It is there as a reminder to citizens and team members alike to reinforce the reasons why we work so hard, together, to fight for the sacred ideals of our community.
Our Why states: “We believe in improving the human condition. We afford all citizens and guests a higher quality of life by providing the
infrastructure and services that lead to a safer, happier, healthier, and more economically vibrant environment where people can succeed.”
This past January, I volunteered as an overnight caretaker at our community’s warming center at Keith Memorial United Methodist Church.
We served 10 people, although not all stayed overnight. One person came in ready to seek help to overcome addiction. We fed everyone, provided showers, clothing, toiletries, and a warm safe place until dawn broke
again.
We believe in improving the human condition.
In the community, I’ve heard many talk about the issues around homelessness — with genuine care for those affected — yet the call for volunteers, to give just one night, or a few hours has often gone unanswered. The few who give constantly need a rest themselves.
Homelessness is a noticeable and growing issue for cities worldwide. Last fall, I visited Portland, Oregon, where tents abound on sidewalks all over the downtown area. One resident noted that the growth has only occurred in the last 5-6 years.
Cities large and small are seeing an increase in homelessness, and approaches to help vary widely. There are those in our community who have given tremendous amounts of their time and effort to help those in need.
From the bottom of my heart, I am humbled by their contributions and thankful that they do their best to fill a current void in service to our neighbors in need.
As City Manager, it was important that I served in our warming center to study this issue, those affected, and how our community and partners can better serve this portion of our population.
As the weather has turned warmer, I can’t help but to look back and think of that night I gave, away from the warmth and safety of my own bed, to provide to those in greater need.
Homelessness has been listed as a priority for our citizens and community, and while we have many working toward filling the gap, needs still exist.
Many express care, but few give. Your local government doesn’t have the answer, but we want to be the strongest possible partner for our community’s solution. This is, of course, one of many issues facing our community and we need many more citizens leading the change they want to see.
It takes community to tackle community issues. Will you answer the call to make our community a safer, happier, healthier, and more economically vibrant environment where ALL people can succeed?
C. Seth Sumner is the city manager of Athens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.