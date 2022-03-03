With inflation now higher than since the 1980s, many Tennessee residents are concerned about rising household bills.
The pandemic has highlighted how supply and demand, and the interests of international oil producers, can influence the bills that arrive in our mailboxes and the prices we see at the pump and grocery store.
Additionally, consumers are feeling the pain from a more permanent cost — that of increasing climate catastrophes caused by burning fossil fuels.
In a vicious circle, disruptions from extreme weather, made worse by unchecked climate change, are adding to the reliability issues we see today and were a major inflationary force of 2021.
A new report from Stanford University demonstrates that transitioning away from fossil fuels to cleaner energy sources would greatly benefit Tennessee, reducing annual energy costs by more than half and adding 225,000 jobs.
Nobody likes higher prices. If we’re really serious about keeping energy costs affordable, we should transition to clean energy as quickly as possible.
Volunteers with Citizens’ Climate Lobby in Tennessee are urging Senators Blackburn and Hagerty to pave the way for Tennessee to receive monthly checks to offset higher household costs. This could be achieved via a fee on pollution with cash back payments to households, which in turn would speed up the transition to cheaper, cleaner, reliable domestic energy.
The policy idea has proved popular with Democrats as part of the budget reconciliation process. It could be paired with a carbon border adjustment fee to ensure high-polluting countries like India and China also pay their share — something Republicans are also exploring.
Members of the Tennessee Virtual Chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby meet regularly with the offices of Senators Blackburn and Hagerty and their representatives to urge them to enact a corporate polluter fee with the money returned to American households.
Carbon pricing and a dividend would slow the increase in violent storms and tornadoes in Tennessee and would put money in the pockets of our poorest citizens. Transitioning to cleaner, domestic energy would add good paying jobs and reduce reliance on unstable oil and gas producing countries.
We applaud both Democrats and Republicans for wanting to go big on life-changing climate solutions and hope Senators Blackburn and Hagerty will get behind a price on pollution with a cash back to help ease the burden to households in Tennessee.
A new report from Stanford University makes a strong case that U.S. electricity blackouts — becoming more prevalent due to extreme weather from climate change and dated infrastructure — could be avoided by switching to solar, wind, and water energy sources.
The Tennessee Virtual Chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby was formed in 2020 and has advocated for an effective price on carbon from the start. In the past year, the group has held nine meetings with members of Congress and their staff.
David Thomforde is an Athens resident and a volunteer with the virtual chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby.
